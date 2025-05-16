"Not human": Football fans react as Mario Cristobal's elite 2026 recruit Jackson Cantwell benches 475 pounds

Jackson Cantwell, a dominant force out of Nixa High School in Missouri, has stunned the football world with a video showing him benching 475 pounds using a close grip. The jaw-dropping feat, shared by @on3hs, quickly went viral and drew widespread admiration.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fans expressed with one summing up the sentiment:

“Not human.”

Another fan remarked:

“If only bench pressing was the main thing at tackle—you need FOOTWORK.”

Image via Ig@on3hs

Here is how others reacted:

Ad

"They are going to let him throw shot at Miami too?,"

Image via Ig@on3hs

"Your style is just… satisfying to look at," another said

Ad

Image via Ig@On3hs

At 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, Cantwell is already a physically imposing figure. His rare blend of size and strength has earned him the No. 1 overall spot in the 2026 recruiting class. Earlier this week, he committed to Miami, becoming the highest-rated player in coach Mario Cristobal’s incoming group.

Ad

Cantwell made his decision shortly after an unofficial visit to Georgia on May 10. Despite Oregon making a strong final push — sending assistants A’lique Terry and Drew Mehringer to Missouri — Miami ultimately won, presenting a compelling package that included a multiyear NIL deal reportedly worth more than $2 million annually, according to ESPN sources.

Cantwell cited his March trip to Coral Gables as the turning point.

“I got to learn more about the program on that trip,” he told ESPN. “I think Cristobal and Mirabal do a fantastic job coaching up the offensive line, and the guys like playing for them. They're good teachers. I believe Miami is a good place to live and study.”

Ad

He joins a 2026 recruiting class that already includes linebacker Jordan Campbell (No. 142), cornerbacks Jontavius Wyman (No. 218) and Jaelen Waters (No. 257), and running back Javian Mallory (No. 257), giving the Hurricanes serious momentum heading into the future.

Jackson Cantwell: Elite Miami commit, record-breaking lineman and track star in the making

Jackson Cantwell’s rise as a top-tier offensive lineman began at Nixa High School (Missouri), where his rare combination of footwork, power and technical precision set him apart.

Ad

A multi-year starter, Cantwell’s dominance extended beyond the gridiron. He holds multiple national high school records in shot put and discus, a legacy strengthened by his parents, Olympic medalists Christian Cantwell and Teri Steer.

Despite speculation around a reported $2 million-per-year NIL package, Cantwell and his family downplayed its influence.

"It's just a blessing to get paid to play the game I love," Cantwell said, crediting his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “The NFL is usually the end-goal, and it is for me as well.”

Ad

Addressing rumors, Cantwell told DawgNation:

“It’s not the same narrative that people like Pete Nakos are pushing. The false narrative that that's why I'm choosing... I think relationships won out with Miami.”

In 2023, Cantwell registered over 90 pancake blocks and eclipsed 150 in 2024, earning him Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a finalist spot for the Gatorade National Player of the Year — an exceptional honor for a lineman at the high school level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.