Miami-bound Jackson Cantwell shares his reaction to Class of 2027 QB Adam McKnight's Missouri State offer

On Thursday, Jackson Cantwell, Mario Cristobal's most prized Class of 2026 recruit, reacted to 2027 quarterback Adam McKnight receiving his second offer, from Missouri State. McKnight's first offer came from Pitt State on Saturday.

"I am super blessed to announce I have received an offer from Missouri State," Adam Mcknight wrote in his X post.

To which, Jackson Cantwell hyped him with:

"First of many for QB1 @amcknight08."

Both Cantwell and McKnight play for the Nixa Eagles.

In his sophomore season, McKnight registered 1,820 passing yards, 600 rushing yards on 91 attempts, 22 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns with 70% completion percentage. He is a three-star recruit, ranked No. 8 in Missouri and holds the No. 2 position as a QB in the Class of 2027, according to Six Star Football rankings.

Jackson Cantwell slides down to No. 10 in the latest rankings, after Miami commitment

Jackson Cantwell, who held the nation's No. 1 ranking until Tuesday after committing to Mario Caristobal's Miami Hurricanes, dropped to No. 10 on Wednesday. Soon after, 247Sports released its list of Class of 2026 top recruits, with Faizon Brandon clinching the top spot, ahead of Cantwell and No. 1 quarterback and Georgia commit Jared Curtis.

Although it is interesting to note that Cantwell still holds the No. 1 rank in the 247Sports Composite ranking. Miami Hurricanes' sports writer Sebastian Font pointed out the same on X.

"Jackson Cantwell dropped seven spots in the 247 ranking a day after committing to Miami. Notice the consensus number ONE in the composite 🙌."

This sudden downgrade, after his competitive recruitment process, has raised eyebrows in the high school circuit and among fans alike, as there were no prior signs regarding Cantwell's rank drop.

Cantwell faced criticism after his verbal commitment to the Hurricanes over a reported $2.5 million deal. CFB fans even alleged his commitment was "money over winning & getting developed", accusing him of chasing the cash. Cantwell has strongly refuted these allegations and has accused On3's Pete Nakos(who reported about Miami's $2.5 million deal) of spreading a false narrative.

With the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle's addition, the Hurricanes' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 9 according to 247Sports. With the Nashville native acting as a linchpin, Mario Cristobal is vying to secure more top recruits.

