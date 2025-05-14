Jackson Cantwell is just the start for Miami Hurricanes; Mario Cristobal reportedly going after several Top 10 Class of 2026 recruits next

Jackson Cantwell, a five-star offensive lineman from Nixa High School, announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday. However, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Mario Cristobal-led side is reportedly going after several other recruits.

Cantwell chose Miami over top programs such as Georgia, Missouri, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC and Notre Dame.

Cantwell received an offer from the Hurricanes on Feb. 8, 2023. Since then, the five-star prospect visited the program twice before announcing his commitment on Tuesday. Cantwell became the program's 10th commitment from the class of 2026.

Cristobal and Co. received a massive boost with Cantwell's commitment and are looking to cash in on the positive wave by adding more talented recruits to their roster.

Offensive athletes such as Derreck Cooper and Calvin Russell are on Miami's radar, along with defensive talents such as James Johnson, Asharri Charles, Kendall Guervil and Lamar Brown.

Miami will also look to flip top prospects with athletes such as Georgia commit Vance Spafford and USC commit Keenyi Pepe on the Hurricanes' radar. Other athletes that might end up in Miami this recruiting cycle are Tristen Keys, Chauncey Kennon, Breck Kolojay and Ben Congdon.

Jackson Cantwell is the best-ranked overall recruit in the class of 2026 and was a top target for the Hurricanes since receiving an offer from the program, per On3.

Jackson Cantwell spoke about the Miami Hurricanes before his commitment

Missouri-native Jackson Cantwell pledged his allegiance to the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday. He decided after taking an unofficial visit to Georgia on Saturday.

Despite multiple attempts from some of the best programs in the country, the Hurricanes' perseverance was rewarded as Cantwell became the program's best-ranked commit from the class of 2026.

The five-star recruit spoke about the program after he visited Miami in March. He had high praise for the program's coaching staff and complimented the Hurricanes' vision going forward.

"I got to learn more about the program on that trip," Cantwell told ESPN, per MSN's Eli Lederman on Tuesday. "I think Cristobal and Mirabal do a fantastic job coaching up the offensive line, and the guys like playing for them. They're good teachers. I believe Miami is a good place to live and study. There's a lot of good things going for them."

The Hurricanes' class of 2026 is ninth in the country, per 247Sports. The program has managed to land 10 athletes so far and is expected to add more to its roster going forward.

