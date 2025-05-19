Five-star Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal shared her reaction after news broke that former UCF guard Emely Rodriguez is joining the Hawkeyes. On Monday, Deal reshared the announcement post on her Instagram story, alongside two emoji reactions as captions:

Ad

“🙂‍↕🙂‍↕."

Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal shares her reaction as former UCF player Emely Rodriguez joins Jan Jensen's team. (Image via Instagram @addie.deal)

Rodriguez made a strong impression during her freshman year at UCF, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She ranked second on the team in both total points (297) and steals (36), and third in total rebounds (132). She also led the Knights in free-throw shooting, knocking down 75% from the line.

Ad

Trending

With her impressive first-year performance, it's safe to say Rodriguez is a valuable addition for the Hawkeyes. With three years of college eligibility left, the Hawkeyes might get to enjoy her talent for a while.

Speaking on her recruitment, Iowa head coach Jan Jensen described the 6-feet-0 guard as a skilled, versatile and strong athlete, who contributes significantly at both ends of the court.

"We are thrilled to add Emely to our team because she is skilled," Coach Jan Jensen said, "versatile and strong guard that can score on every level and has a great defensive presence. Her versatility will also give us increased depth."

Ad

So far, Coach Jensen has added two players through the transfer portal, including Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright from Georgia Tech and now Emely Rodriguez from UCF. On top of that, the Hawkeyes are bringing in three talented freshmen, Addie Deal, Layla Hays and Journey Houston, straight out of high school. That means five new faces will be joining the squad for the upcoming season.

Iowa Hawkeyes reveal Addie Deal's jersey number for the upcoming season

After concluding her high school basketball career at Mater Dei Catholic High School, Addie Deal is headed for the next level in her college basketball career with the Hawkeyes. Ahead of the upcoming season, the Iowa Hawkeyes, via their Instagram page, have announced the jersey number for next season.

Ad

Addie was assigned the jersey number seven ahead of the coming season. The team also revealed the Jersey numbers for other new additions. Layla Hays and Journey Houston will wear the No. 12 and No. 8 jerseys, respectively. Transfer portal addition Chazadi Wright will wear the No. 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More