Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi extends support to Connor McCaffery’s brother Jack and Trey McKowen as high school hoopers grab end of the year awards

Iowa women’s basketball standout Jada Gyamfi recently celebrated two rising stars in Iowa high school basketball, Jack McCaffery and Trey McKowen, through her Instagram profile. IAbasketball's Instagram handle posted the Class 4A IAbasketball award winners' names and pictures on Sunday.

Jada Gyamfi shared the post on her Instagram story to show her support for the youngsters.

Jada Gyamfi via Instagram

Jada Gyamfi via Instagram

For his scoring prowess and on-court leadership for Iowa City West High School, Jack McCaffery was honored as 4A Mr. Basketball for 2025 as well as the “Forward of the Year." Meanwhile, Trey McKowen received recognition as 4A “Guard of the Year.”

McCaffery is a four-star prospect from West Senior High School. He is the top-ranked player from Iowa in this class. The 6-foot-8 power forward ranks 108th among the recruits in the Class of 2025 and 22nd among power forwards.

He has signed with the Butler Bulldogs to continue his basketball career at a collegiate level. He is also the younger brother of former Iowa Hawkeye guard and boyfriend of Caitlin Clark, Connor McCaffery.

Trey McKowen plays for Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School. The point guard has earned first-team All-State honors and is committed to Upper Iowa. He has made headlines multiple times for his contribution to the team and standout performances.

Among other winners of Class 4A IAbasketball awards were “Underclassman of the Year” Josiah Harrington and “State Tourney MVP” Jayden McGregory.

Jada Gyamfi, as she has done previously, continues to encourage and appreciate young talent from Iowa.

Jada Gyamfi shares special moment with Caitlin Clark after Iowa’s victory

Jada Gyamfi shared a heartfelt moment with former Hawkeye Caitlin Clark after Iowa’s impressive win over Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. She later posted their embrace on Instagram.

Despite Clark’s move to the WNBA, she continues to support her former teammates. Gyamfi, who was a standout player at Johnston High School, has now taken over the leadership role this season alongside transfer Lucy Olsen under new coach Jan Jensen.

During a Fox 17 interview, her father, Jamie Gyamfi, shared that Clark’s vision and court awareness were important for her.

“When she got to Iowa to play, they had five starters that have been there for years,” Jamie said.

“They didn’t need her to be the go-to person, but they needed her to be willing to learn and listen. She learned a lot about Caitlin‘s vision and how she sees the court, and how she tells other players on what she sees. Jada just talks a lot about how she’s learned so much from so many of the players, McKenna, Monica and Gabby.”

Jada Gyamfi has proven to be a key player for Iowa. It is truly special to see her share a moment with Clark, who helped her through it.

