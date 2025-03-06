Jada Gyamfi embraces Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark after Hawkeyes beat Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi registered one rebound in seven minutes of action as the No. 11-seeded Hawkeyes blew out the No. 14-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday. Gyamfi is averaging 2.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists for the Hawkeyes this season.

Attending the game was former Hawkeyes standout and Gyamfi's close friend, Caitlin Clark. After the game, Gyamfi and Clark shared a warm embrace that the former posted on her Instagram story.

Despite Clark's departure for the WNBA last year, she has continued to cheer on for her former Hawkeyes teammates and regularly posts pictures of herself on Instagram with Jada Gyamfi reminiscing on their days playing together for Iowa.

How Caitlin Clark mentored Jada Gyamfi

Jada Gyamfi starred for Johnston High School before being named the Offensive Player of the Year as she led her school to the 2022 Class 5A Iowa State championship. Afterward, she committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes under former coach Lisa Bluder.

Gyamfi joined a Hawkeyes roster that was stacked with talent including Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin. During a segment of "Fox 17," the forward's father, Jamie Gyamfi, revealed the advice that he gave his daughter after joining the talented Iowa team and how Clark mentored her.

“When she got to Iowa to play, they had five starters that have been there for years,” Jamie said. “They didn’t need her to be the go-to person, but they needed her to be willing to learn and listen. She learned a lot about Caitlin‘s vision, and how she sees the court, and how she tells other players, on what she sees. Jada just talks a lot about how she’s learned so much from so many of the players, McKenna, Monica, and Gabby.”

Gyamfi fitted in with the Iowa team that became a household name due to their exciting play on the court and the fact that they had a bona fide star in Caitlin Clark leading the team.

After the departure of several Iowa stalwarts who had led the Hawkeyes to several Big Ten titles and two national championship games including Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, Gyamfi, by her own admission, took more of a leadership role alongside transfer Lucy Olsen to guide the rebuilt Iowa under new coach Jan Jensen.

Jada Gyamfi and Clark have continued to support each other even after their paths diverged, with the former even attending the 2024 WNBA Draft and they have also continued to attend each other's games over the ensuing months.

