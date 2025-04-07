Is Toni Bryant related to Kobe Bryant? What we know about the standout high school basketball star from Tampa

The Bryant name is one of the biggest in basketball, so many are asking if Toni Bryant, a high school standout from Tampa, Florida, is related to the late great Kobe Bryant. The five-star junior from North Tampa Christian Academy has become a notable prospect, but is he related to the legendary "Black Mamba?"

The answer is no, he is not related. However, he is one of the most highly sought-after high school basketball stars today, with over 50 Division I college scholarship offers from the likes of Clemson, Duke, Michigan, UNLV, Texas, Texas A&M, Louisville, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Miami, North Carolina, Florida and many more.

Bryant plays the power forward position and he is ranked No. 10 overall by 247Sports, which also places him as the No. 3 power forward and the No. 1 player in Florida in the 2026 class.

In an interview with ITG Next on Feb. 21, he revealed that he started playing basketball in sixth grade, and it was his mom who taught him how to shoot a ball.

"First memory of picking up a ball, I think it was sixth grade and I was just trying to try it out just for fun, but I actually turned out to be pretty all right," he said. "I was okay shooter, my mom and I went out in a driveway and she taught me how to shoot." (2:55)

Toni Bryant's ultimate goal is to make it to the NBA, and with those over 50 Division I offers, he can choose any program he feels could make that goal a reality.

Toni Bryant led North Tampa Christian Academy to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 1A State Tournament Final Four

Bryant has also proven that he can carry a team, and this was evident in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 1A State Tournament.

After leading the Titans to a 24-7 record and the No. 2 seed in Region 2, Toni Bryant and his team won Region 2 and went to the Final Four of the 1A state championship tournament.

They started their playoff campaign on Feb. 12 against Florida Prep, which they dominated 74-33 in the first round.

They then made it to the Region 2 semifinal against Legacy Charter on Feb. 17, dominating the game once again, 85-49. Finally, during the Region 2 final on Feb. 20 against Central Florida Christian Academy, they won 62-39.

The Titans eventually fell to Victory Christian Academy in the Final Four last Feb. 25, 65-63, with Sagemont Prep winning it all, 84-59 against Victory Christian.

