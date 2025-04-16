  • home icon
  • "It was craziness": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony gets 100% real about her experiences at one of her first jobs

"It was craziness": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony gets 100% real about her experiences at one of her first jobs

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 16, 2025 11:10 GMT
Kiyan Anthony
Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony gets 100% real about her experiences at one of her first jobs

La La Anthony, the mother of Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, on the SoFi podcast on Tuesday, talked about her childhood and her parents.

The video was posted on YouTube, titled 'La La Anthony on Hustle, Knowing Your Worth, and Being “Rich” | Richer Lives by SoFi,' on Tuesday:

youtube-cover
Host Vivian Tu asked Anthony about the jobs she did while growing up to manage her finances. The American TV personality and actresswas also asked about some of the interesting jobs she did:

"I worked at a tattoo shop when I was 15 or 16. I had no business working at a tattoo shop, but I was the receptionist, seeing crazy stuff like the tattoo artist spelling a name wrong and it's already tattooed on somebody," said Anthony. "It was craziness, but I was just so independent, and because I knew my mom was working so hard to take care of us, I didn't want to ask her for anything because I knew that she was doing her best.
La La talked about other jobs she did growing up:

"I was always about trying to get out there and get my own money and nothing bothered me more than to have to ask somebody for something so I don't want to be in that position, so tattoo shop, telemarketing, BaskinRobins, Sneaker stores interning at the Radio station everything. (Timestamp: 2:05 onwards)
Kiyan Anthony shares adorable moment with La La Anthony after winning Throne national championship MVP

Kiyan Anthony led his school, Long Island Lutheran, to the Throne National Championship, along with help from the Mingo brothers. The Crusaders beat the Eagles 71-68 last month to lift the trophy.

Anthony, who scored 25 points while shooting 60.0% from the field, including 33.3% from behind the arc, also won the MVP award. He also recorded five rebounds and two assists.

In an adorable moment, the Syracuse signee was seen putting the throne on his mother, La La Anthony's head:

Kiyan Anthony &amp; mom La La Anthony share a moment after the Throne National Championship win (Image: IG/ KiyanAnthony)
Kiyan Anthony & mom La La Anthony share a moment after the Throne National Championship win (Image: IG/ KiyanAnthony)

The video was posted on X (formerly called Twitter) by a user:

"Kiyan Anthony wins the Throne Finals MVP and celebrates with his mother, La La Anthony," the post was captioned.

Anthony will join Sadiq White and Luke Fennell at Syracuse next season.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

