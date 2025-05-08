"It must be faith I wear #4": Lincoln Riley's DL Jahkeem Stewart envisions himself as USC's next potential No. 1 draft pick

USC witnessed a somewhat lackluster season in 2024 with a 7-6 record, and the Trojans then saw only two of their players selected in the 2025 NFL draft. However, that doesn’t overshadow head coach Lincoln Riley’s impressive resume, as he is the only coach to have produced three No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks: Baker Mayfield (2018), Kyler Murray (2019) and Caleb Williams (2024).
That kind of track record is a major draw for recruits, and Trojans' defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart looks to be aiming to become the fourth No. 1 pick to stem from Riley.
"It must be faith I wear #4 because that’s the goal," Stewart tweeted on Wednesday.
Stewart, who wears No. 4, is highly anticipated, and while some might see that as bold self-confidence, Stewart has already turned heads within USC, especially during spring practice.
"The first day in pads seeing him inside, playing three-tech, getting off blocks, taking on double teams, knowing that this is a junior in high school, I had no words," defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn told 247Sports following the practice.
"He's so mature that even though he was a big-time prospect, he acted like he was a one-star prospect. He's super hungry. He's super humble. Works hard, takes coaching. He checks all the boxes."
Stewart didn’t play as a freshman and had to sit out his junior year due to a school transfer in order to reclassify to the 2025 class, but he still managed to earn a four-star rating in that short span. He is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
Jahkeem Stewart attempts to recruit teammate to USC
Jahkeem Stewart has been a prized recruit of USC's 2025 class. The Edna Karr High School (Louisiana) standout has also been active in recruiting prospects for the Trojans' upcoming classes.
Lincoln Riley's program offered Stewart's teammate and four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. on April 29. Stewart used the opportunity to attempt to recruit Howard, tweeting:
"Talk to meeeee."
Howard is the No. 35 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also holds offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Texas and Florida.
