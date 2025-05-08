"It must be faith I wear #4": Lincoln Riley's DL Jahkeem Stewart envisions himself as USC's next potential No. 1 draft pick

USC witnessed a somewhat lackluster season in 2024 with a 7-6 record, and the Trojans then saw only two of their players selected in the 2025 NFL draft. However, that doesn’t overshadow head coach Lincoln Riley’s impressive resume, as he is the only coach to have produced three No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks: Baker Mayfield (2018), Kyler Murray (2019) and Caleb Williams (2024).

Ad

That kind of track record is a major draw for recruits, and Trojans' defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart looks to be aiming to become the fourth No. 1 pick to stem from Riley.

"It must be faith I wear #4 because that’s the goal," Stewart tweeted on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stewart, who wears No. 4, is highly anticipated, and while some might see that as bold self-confidence, Stewart has already turned heads within USC, especially during spring practice.

"The first day in pads seeing him inside, playing three-tech, getting off blocks, taking on double teams, knowing that this is a junior in high school, I had no words," defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn told 247Sports following the practice.

Ad

"He's so mature that even though he was a big-time prospect, he acted like he was a one-star prospect. He's super hungry. He's super humble. Works hard, takes coaching. He checks all the boxes."

Stewart didn’t play as a freshman and had to sit out his junior year due to a school transfer in order to reclassify to the 2025 class, but he still managed to earn a four-star rating in that short span. He is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Ad

Jahkeem Stewart attempts to recruit teammate to USC

Jahkeem Stewart has been a prized recruit of USC's 2025 class. The Edna Karr High School (Louisiana) standout has also been active in recruiting prospects for the Trojans' upcoming classes.

Lincoln Riley's program offered Stewart's teammate and four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. on April 29. Stewart used the opportunity to attempt to recruit Howard, tweeting:

"Talk to meeeee."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Howard is the No. 35 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also holds offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Texas and Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.