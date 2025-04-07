"It was a no-go for me": Javian Osborne reveals major reason why he chose Michigan and Notre Dame over Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns

Javian Osborne, a running back from Forney (Texas) High School, has yet to announce his commitment. However, the four-star prospect has received offers from some of the best programs in the country.

Osborne is sitting on offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, USC, Oregon and Alabama. Among these schools, the Texas Longhorns were one of the favorites to land him.

However, Osborne has decided to explore different programs, thanks to the departure of Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice. Osborne spoke about that issue in an interview with On3 and also said that his decision was affected by the lack of interest from Texas.

"After (Choice left), just kind of went downhill," Osborne said on On3 Recruits' YouTube channel. "New RB coach came in. Guess he just thought that other running backs was better than me. ... So, I was just like, 'OK, just made me easier to kind of check it down and write them off the list.' ... It was just a no-go for me.

"I gave it about a week, probably about four or five days, maybe a week. For those, like, the first three days, he didn’t call me, didn’t text me or nothing. I didn’t hear from nobody at all. … I was just like, 'I’m not going to waste no time, and I just canceled my OV (official visit)."

Javian Osborne is ranked No.103 in the country and is the eighth-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the 14th-best overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Javian Osborne has Notre Dame as his top program

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended an offer to Javian Osborne on April 24, 2024. They are the favorites to land the talented running back, according to On3. The recruiting website gives the program a 70.0% chance of acquiring the talented prospect.

Osborne bumped up the Fighting Irish in his list after Texas cooled off on him. He spoke about the program in a recent interview with On3's Josh Newberg.

"I gave Notre Dame a slight edge because of just what they presented from the football aspect school everything," Osborne said. "I gave them a slight edge because I just felt a different type of feeling there."

Notre Dame's recruiting class is ranked No.13 in the country by 247Sports. Marcus Freeman has managed to land eight commitments from the Class of 2026.

