  "It's clearly LeBron" "Shades of Jayson Tatum": Hoops fans debate which NBA player, 5-star prospect Tyran Stokes most plays like

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 24, 2025 16:25 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Five-star small forward Tyran Stokes has been red-hot all season, leading the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights to the final of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division.

His dominance on the court has naturally led many to compare him to current NBA stars. Courtside Films asked fans that very question with a video highlight.

Many fans debate on which NBA star should really be compared to Stokes, with many suggesting that it is none other than the "King" himself, LeBron James. Meanwhile, others said he reminds them of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

"I mean it’s clearly Lebron. Just look at his playstyle 😂," one fan pointed out.
"Paolo Banchero or 2004 LeBron," said another fan.
"see shades of jayson tatum," one fan noticed.
However, other people saw other NBA players, from old-school ones like Jamal Mashburn to more recent ones like Aaron Gordon.

"I’m honestly thinking Jamal mashburn. But he definitely reminds me of that build. Strong athletic, can shoot. Good athlete and good size but not over bearing," said one fan.
"Tatum w/ a mix of aaron gordon. He got handles like a guard, shot is butter & he likes physicality. Dangerous combination," said another commenter.
"His play style is smooth, the way he paces himself on the court reminds me of Brandon Roy." noted another fan
Hoops fans compare No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes to current and former NBA stars (Source: Instagram/ courtsidefilms)
Hoops fans compare No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes to current and former NBA stars (Source: Instagram/ courtsidefilms)

At 6-foot-7 and still growing, Tyran Stokes is a big powerful combo guard who uses his size to his advantage. He is athletic and is improving his range. This would explain all those comparisons to players like LeBron James, Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum.

Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) finally beat Harvard Westlake, and head to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final

Tyran Stokes has finally defeated a foe he and the rest of the Notre Dame Knights have not yet defeated this season: No. 1 seed Harvard Westlake. Harvard Westlake, led by four-star Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia, is ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps and has already defeated the Knights twice this season.

However, despite Khamenia dropping 31 on them, Stokes helped power Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to the final and finish Open Division pool play unbeaten on Friday. Stokes had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

They await the winner of Pool B between St. John Bosco and Roosevelt, with the final happening on March 1 at the Toyota Center.

Edited by Krutik Jain
