"It's not just basketball that you're playing": Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares dad's words to him ahead of the McDonald's AA game

Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has turned heads with his performance on the court. Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard remains one of the only players to maintain their five-star status after he reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025.

Ad

The USC commit, who is also a McDonald's All-American, talked about the influence his father has had on him. In a press conference posted by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT, the Chatsworth player was asked about what he was taught by his father:

Ad

Trending

"We talk a lot. He just talks to me anywhere, just dribbling, eating, riding in the car, taking me to games, everything. I just got to, like, sink it in for me. It's just love what you do and work really hard for it. Because when you work hard for things, it's not just basketball that you're playing," said Arenas.

Ad

He continued, "You got family, you got friends, even back home. There are so many reasons that you could play the game. And as long as you love it, all those reasons come true. You have so much life ahead of you, and more doors will open up by playing this game."

Alijah Arenas played at Chatsworth High School for three seasons. While he was supposed to be a junior this year, he played his final year for the Chancellors, leading them to a 26-9 overall and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.

Ad

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, Arenas led his team to the Region Finals after defeating Bakersfield Christian with a 66-51 scoreline on Mar. 11. However, the Chancellors could not lift the State Championship as they were defeated by Jesuit Marauders with a 66-53 scoreline.

Alijah Arenas shines at the McDonald's All-American scrimmage

The McDonald's All-American scrimmage took place on Sunday. Arenas, who is part of the West team, displayed some stellar highlights. The 6-foot-5 guard converted shots from beyond the arc and displayed quick reflexes to steal the ball and convert the fastbreak with a dunk at the other end.

Ad

Some of the highlights were uploaded on Instagram by basketball page SportsCenter NEXT:

Ad

"5⭐️ Alijah Arenas is getting to it in NY for the West squad 😈🔥 @mcdaag," the post was captioned.

Arenas will team up with No. 1 recruit and the BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Naismith Player of the Year Darryn Peterson and more at the West Team on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback