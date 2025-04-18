"It's not just about the money": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares feelings about getting compensated for one of her first gigs

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, is a big name on the entertainment scene, with a career spanning well over two decades. But her career hasn't always fetched her a top pay. She discussed the remuneration in one of her earliest gigs, on Richer Lives by SoFi on Tuesday.

Ad

When asked by the host Vivian Tu if she felt she had a fair compensation for her work at MTV, she answered (7:06),

“When you take those kind of jobs, it's not just about the money. It's about the exposure. Like you said, that's when I became a household name … So it's not always just about the money, it's about everything that comes with it, just being on TV every single day.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

La La started her career as an intern at HOT 97.5 where she co-hosted Future Flavas with Ludacris. She also spent time at 92.3 The Beat where she co-hosted The B-Syde. However, her big break came in 2001 when she joined MTV to co-host Direct Effect and Total Request Live.

Currently, she's a co-producer in a TV series greenlighted for pilot by July titled Group Chat. She's co-producing alongside Kim Kardashian and Kenya Barris, who created “Blackish.”

Ad

La La Anthony's 2015 bestseller “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness,” provides loose background for the show. It revolves around the lives of five women in LA whose seemingly perfect lives hide a world of secrets they share on a private group chat.

La La Anthony talks motherhood and coparenting

Perhaps more than her career, La La Anthony has been vocal about her love for and support for her son, Kiyan. The teenager is New York’s top basketball prospect. Out of her busy schedule, she makes time to show up for him. She told Richer Lives host:

Ad

“For the most part, he can say that my mom’s always been there for all of my moments. Having a child automatically makes you realign your focus and your priorities. I schedule everything around my son. When I leave here, I’m going to Augusta because he has a basketball tournament.”

While La La and Carmelo are no longer together, the Hollywood star revealed they are doing well as co-parents. She said:

Ad

“My son gets to experience having two incredible parents and having a dad like he does”

Kiyan is a Syracuse signee and is set to join the Orange to continue his father's legacy at the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More