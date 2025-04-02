"It's pretty awesome to be sought after": The Boozer twins' Columbus head coach Andrew Moran hints at openness to a college basketball move

Columbus High School head coach Andrew Moran led the Explorers to four state titles. Having helped players like Jase Richardson, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, and more during his tenure, the high school head coach could be looking at his next move.

With the Explorers heading to the Chipotle Nationals after winning the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, Moran confirmed that he received an offer to become the assistant coach at the University of Miami under new Head Coach Jai Lucas. The famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT took to Instagram to post an excerpt from the Columbus Head Coach:

"Columbus HS (FL) head coach Andrew Moran hints at a move to college 👀🙌 #ChipotleNationals," the post was captioned.

"Definitely been made that offer and certainly something I am considering and family is something that I'll sit down with, my wife and figure out what's best for us. But it's obviously pretty awesome to be sought after and be part of something special."

So for me and just my coaching career and those goals, it's certainly something I'm interested in and we'll figure it out when the time is right," said Head Coach Moran.

The 2025 Naismith National High School boys basketball coach of the year led his team to a 27-3 overall record. In the FHSSA tournament, the Explorers dominated their opponents as they defeated them by at least 30 points.

In the Regional Quarterfinals against Doral Academy on Feb. 12, the Explorers won by a 93-54 scoreline. They played Western in the Region Semifinals and sealed a 92-48 win to move to the Region Finals.

On Feb. 20, they secured a 74-44 victory against Miami and booked their place in the State Semifinals, where they took on Seminole, whom they defeated by a 78-48 scoreline on Mar. 7. They lifted the trophy against Windermere after defeating them 68-34 in the State Championship on Mar. 8.

Columbus High School headed to the Chipotle National under Andrew Moran's leadership

After the Boozer twins represented the East Team at the McDonald's All-American Game, they will be heading to Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, to represent Columbus at the Chipotle National from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5.

ESPN National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi talked about the prestigious tournament:

"Chipotle Nationals is the premier high school basketball tournament in the nation,” said Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director. “With an exceptional showcase of talent, it serves as a platform for the country’s most elite teams to compete for a championship.''

The tournament will tip off on Wednesday as Dynamic Prep takes on Montverde at 6:15 p.m. ET. The Columbus Explorers will play their first game on Thursday, April 3rd at 8 p.m.

