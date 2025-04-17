“It’s routine to him now”, “Bro can’t shoot”: Hoops fans react to No. 1 junior Tyran Stokes showing off his seamless dunk during practice

Class of 2026's No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes is among the most athletic and explosive high school stars. This is evident as videos of one of his private practice sessions surfaced, showing many of his dunk skills.

Slam High School noted that Stokes could score 50 casually with those private dunks in a dunk contest. His dunking skills have got fans talking in the comments.

"Been doin the same dunks since 8th grade its routine to him now," one fan wrote.

"Handle underrated, once his shot get more consistent it’s wraps," another wrote.

"He has so much bounce it’s wild," another wrote.

However, while many were awed by the No. 1 junior's athleticism, many were not as impressed with Stokes' skills. Many pointed out that the Kentucky native is still lacking in the shooting department.

"Bro can’t shoot," one wrote.

"What is this?????? This is pick up or they all came to be cones for him to workout," asked wrote.

"If he’s that good he should be running w solid college players instead of this," another wrote.

Fans react to Tyran Stokes dunking during a private game session (source: IG/ slam_hs)

Stokes is the consensus No. 1, though he has opted not to play AAU ball this season, which prompted criticism in the comments section.

Stokes plays for the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights, though he failed to win championship glory with the team as a junior. He plays in probably the most competitive area in high school basketball, Southern California.

Tyran Stokes scheduled to visit Kansas over the weekend

With Stokes about to enter his senior season this fall, several colleges and universities are already vying for his commitment. One is the Kansas Jayhawks, with Stokes finally scheduling his official visit to the school over the weekend.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports reported that Stokes will visit Lawrence over the weekend. Jayhawks coach Bill Self is particularly interested in the junior. He watched him play several times last year. This will be his first official visit to a school since October, when he visited Louisville.

Stokes is a prime target for several schools, averaging 20.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game during his junior year. Despite allegations that he cannot shoot, Stokes was over 40% from behind the arc and was over 50% from the field.

