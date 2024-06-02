“It’s a win-now type of job’ - Former Rutgers coach Mike Rice speaks on landing new gig as Linden High School HC

Mike Rice, the former Rutgers men’s basketball coach, has been officially appointed as the new head coach at Linden High School, a decision confirmed at the district’s Board of Education meeting.

Rice, who faced dismissal from Rutgers in 2013 due to allegations of verbally and physically abusing his players, has since redeemed his image through his coaching roles at the Hoop Group and on the AAU circuit. He is set to earn $9,503 for his new position.

Linden High School boasts a rich basketball legacy, with former coach Phil Colicchio securing six state titles and 449 wins. Rice expressed his intent to revive the program's success, emphasizing the community's strong sense of urgency and pride.

“You’re at Linden, so the tradition that that program has within the state, it’s the first year and there’s things that I would like to implement and create,” Rice said via NJ.com.

“But it’s a win-now type of job and they’ve always had tremendous talent within the community of Linden, and the community has a sense of urgency and a sense of pride. And both of those will be on the sidelines with me as well.”

Rob Kennedy, President of the Hoop Group, praised Rice:

“Mike is a terrific coach and a basketball lifer. Linden has always been one of New Jersey’s elite programs because of its talented players, passionate following and legendary coaches. I can’t imagine a better coach to help restore Tiger pride!”

Rice's coaching career includes a 44-51 record over three seasons at Rutgers and a 117-82 overall record, which includes his successful tenure at Robert Morris, where he led the team to consecutive NCAA Tournaments in 2009-10.

Replacing Anthony Drejaj, who had a 16-11 season, Rice sees the challenges ahead with a young team following the graduation of a senior-laden squad, though the JV team recently won the Union County championship.

Mike Rice is looking forward as he steps into new role

“I have an incredible opportunity. I’m committed to developing these student-athletes, that’s why I took the job,” Rice said. “Every experience has taught me valuable lessons and I hope to implement those lessons to my student-athletes,"

Mike Rice's controversial past, which included being lampooned by Melissa McCarthy on “Saturday Night Live,” hasn’t deterred him from pursuing coaching opportunities. After Rutgers, he co-coached The Patrick School to a Tournament of Champions title in 2017.

Rice has served as Director of Hoop Group Headquarters and coached Team Rio-NJ Shoreshots on the Under Armour summer circuit. He has also worked with numerous future Division 1 and professional players, including Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine.

Mike Rice’s return to high school coaching brings him into direct competition with his former mentor, Phil Colicchio, who now coaches at Elizabeth High School after a successful 21-year tenure at Linden. Rice holds a 4-1 record against Colicchio.