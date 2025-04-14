"Its a beautiful thing": Fans elated by Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders' surprise visit to OT7 before NFL draft

On Saturday, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders pulled up to the OT7 AD 2Tenths 7on7 game in Dallas after visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders has yet to launch his NFL career but has been spending time prepping ahead of the draft.

OT7 is a football league showcasing high school talent mentored by NFL stars. It is an important event for high school recruiters to gauge athletes' skills and assess their abilities.

One of the fans present on the turf, who goes by the name Boogie, recorded this interaction and posted it on Instagram on Sunday.

"Shedeur Sanders pulls up to the OT7 in Dallas, TX to support the AD 2 Tenths 7 on 7 Organization. Even on the Weekends, He's in legendary mode showing love & support, while inspiring those coming up next. #Legendary #Shedeur ... (Shedeur met them in the airport leaving Pittsburgh, & told them he’d come support them. It’s safe so say that he kept his word) 🦾.

Fans poured out their love and appreciation for Sanders for keeping his word and reacted in the comments section.

"It's a beautiful thing," commented a user.

"I really love, that for him," a user said.

"QB1 Shedeur Sanders Legendary Moments," commented another user.

Other Instagram users expressed their excitement with one-word reactions and emojis.

"💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," a user commented.

"🔥🔥🔥," exclaimed another user.

"Yessssuhhhhhh," wrote another user.

The Texas State 7on7 Tournamnet is categorized into three segments. Division I comprises teams that compete in 5A or 6A (public) & SPC or TAPPS Division I (private). Division II comprises teams that compete in 4A & 3A-D1 (public) & all other privates. Division III consists of teams that compete in 1A through 3-D2 (public).

Shedeur Sanders offseason: QB inks deal with $12,220,000,000 fashion brand

Before the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders announced a new deal with $12.22 billion (Companies Market Cap) fashion brand Ralph Lauren, as he promoted their Polo 67 EDP fragrance on his social media account. As for his other NIL deals, he has also partnered with Panini America.

Sanders has been one of the most accomplished QBs in Colorado Buffaloes history. A transfer from Jackson State to the Buffaloes, he wrapped up his college football career with 50 games, covering 1,267-of-1,808 passes, 14,353 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He boasts the longest streak in touchdown passes in NCAA D1 history with at least one throwdown in 49 straight games.

