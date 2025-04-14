Shedeur Sanders inks new deal with $12,220,000,000 company ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders is undoubtedly the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. Praised for his voluminous accuracy, toughness, and confident mentality, but also being criticized for his lack of mobility and pocket awareness, and alleged sense of entitlement.

Supporters and detractors cannot deny that Shedeur is charismatic, which explains why he was linked to the big-money franchises in New York and Las Vegas. Sanders proved the same by announcing a deal with the $12.2-billion fashion company Ralph Lauren.

In the video below, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback can be seen endorsing its Polo 67 EDP perfume:

This is not Shedeur Sanders' first time endorsing fashion products, as he walked the runway for Louis Vuitton last year. Nor is this his first major endorsement deal of the past week - that being with trading card company Panini America.

Shedeur Sanders should not go to top three teams in NFL draft, hopes Louis Riddick

For quite some time, the New York Giants were said to be the most sensible destination for Shedeur Sanders - a struggling team in the world's largest media market in need of a quarterback after Daniel Jones' departure in the middle of the 2024 season.

In the months since then, he has fallen out of the Top 3 conversation amidst concerns regarding the longevity of his playing style and character. According to Louis Riddick, that fall may actually be beneficial to him.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, the former safety and current analyst said:

“Shedeur is someone that wants to be collaborative, someone that you want to talk with. He doesn’t like to be told, ‘This is the way we’re going to do things, and you’re just going to need to fall in line.’ He’s earned that right because of the way he’s played... And I hope he doesn’t go in the top three picks. I think his camp would tell you the same thing.”

He then revealed some possible "good fits":

“I do feel like him going to a place like New Orleans or going to a place like Pittsburgh or Las Vegas, I think they would be very good fits for him.”

The 2025 draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

