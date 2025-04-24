"Jalen Green and Josh Christopher had more than chemistry": Fans buzz as they pick the best AAU duo of all-time

AAU season is in full swing as clubs from all over the country compete in various tournaments and leagues, including Adidas 3SSB and Nike EYBL. These tournaments and leagues have produced various elite duos who may have been rivals during the high school season, but have become unstoppable together for their AAU team.

On Tuesday, 247Sports asked fans on Instagram which AAU duo they think was the best of all time.

"Jalen Green and Josh Christopher had more than chemistry," one fan wrote.

"MPJ & Trae Young were unstoppable. That Mokan Elite team was a cheat code but that duo was something special," another wrote.

"Dwight and Josh was my era and I remembered the homies going to a AAU tournament in Vegas and they was smashing EVERYBODY," another wrote.

Several others suggested multiple duos, including the duo of Derrick Rose and Eric Gordon and that of O.J. Mayo and Bill Walker.

"Derrick Rose & Eric Gordon, Brandon Knight & Kenny Boynton, Jared Sullinger & Juwan Staten, O.J. Mayo & Billy Walker, John Wall & JT Terrell," one wrote.

"Greg Oden and Mike Conley. I covered them in several games at an AAU tournament. No one could slow them down." another wrote.

"Greg Oden and Mike Conley, Kevin Love and Brandin Jennings, or OJ Mayo and Bill Walker," another wrote.

Fans debate which duo was the best (Source: IG/ 247Sports)

Some fans also mentioned the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who won three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles for the Nightrydas Elite. Some also mentioned the Ball Brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo.

Who were the top AAU duos last season?

Last year, two duos stood out, and both teams reached the final of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament. They are Cameron and Cayden a.k.a the Boozer Twins, and AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes.

Cameron and Cayden usually come as a packaged deal. They have played all three of their Nike EYBL campaigns for the Nightrydas Elite and won the U15, U16 and U17 Peach Jam tournaments together.

AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes played for the Oakland Soldiers and were teammates at Prolific Prep. They made it all the way to the finals but lost to the Boozers.

