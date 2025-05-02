Jason Crowe Jr.'s Inglewood teammate and Top 150 player Parker Jefferson makes a move to major West Coast team

Top-150 prospect Parker Jefferson, a teammate of Inglewood's No. 6-ranked junior Jason Crowe Jr., has committed to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday. The 6-foot-10 center previously signed with Minnesota, but as reported by On3's Joe Tipton, he's now headed to Gonzaga to suit up for the Bulldogs in the WCC conference next season.

Parker Jefferson took back his commitment from the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the team's head coach, Ben Johnson, was fired on March 13. Head coach Ben Johnson has been in charge of the Gophers since 2021.

With Jefferson's decommitment, the Gophers are now left with two 2025 class recruits, including 6-foot-4 shooting guard Jacob Ross and 6-foot-5 guard Kai Shinholster. Jefferson is joining the Gonzaga BullDogs as their only 2025 class recruit.

Parker Jefferson spent his senior year with the Inglewood Sentinels, averaging 16.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. The Sentinels had a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball league with a 7-0 record.

The team also reached the second round of the state championship, wrapping up their season with a 26-7 overall record.

Parker Jefferson reflects on his commitment to Gonzaga

Speaking on his commitment to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Parker Jefferson revealed that while the program wasn't his initial choice, his connection to the team cleared once he visited the campus.

Speaking to on3 Joe Tipton, he said:

"When my recruitment first started, all I was hearing was 'You're a Gonzaga type of guy.' Now that I finally got to get to campus and meet the staff, I knew right away this is where I belong. I look forward to seeing The Kennel rocking this year, and I'm excited to be playing under such an incredible coach in Coach Few. GO ZAGS!"

Parker's recruitment is head coach Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs' first addition to the team this recruitment window, whether directly from high school or the transfer portal.

While the Bulldogs are open to strengthening their lineup, they're in a relatively solid spot, especially with the return of 6-foot-9 forward Graham Ike, 6-foot-10 sophomore Braden Huff, and 7-foot freshman Ismaila Diagne.

