Jaylen Mosley college offers: List of schools in in contention for 4-star WR

Jaylen Mosley, a four-four wide receiver, is deciding on his list of where to attend college. Mosley is a 6-foot-1 and 190lbs right-handed athlete from Jackson, TN, and is versatile on the field.

Currently, Mosley is a prospect for the 2025 team and can play in positions such as safety, cornerback, wide receiver and running back. Rivals ranked him as the ninth-best player in Tennessee and the fifth-best athlete in his class.

Mosley's impressive skills have garnered significant attention from top-tier college football programs, especially within the SEC. Recently, Mosley announced via social media platform X that he has narrowed his list of potential colleges to six. The institutions still in the running for him are:

Alabama

Louisville

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Purdue

Tennessee

This decision comes after Jaylen Mosley's remarkable performance last season, where he recorded 1,482 receiving yards on 74 receptions, scoring 26 touchdowns. Despite a knee injury that cut his season short, Mosley’s efforts helped Jackson Christian advance to the TSSAA Division II-A state quarterfinals.

His outstanding play earned him the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award and the title of All-West Tennessee Offensive Player of the Year for 2023.

Jaylen Mosley once discussed the recruitment journey and prioritization by Tennessee

Earlier this year, Jaylen Mosley shed light on his recruitment process. He received an offer from Tennessee on March 9, 2023, and has since visited the Volunteers twice. Reflecting on his journey, Mosely told Tennessee Volunteers News:

“My overall recruitment has been pretty good. I’ve been staying in contact with different coaches and getting to talk with new coaches. It is always a blessing."

Jaylen Mosley highlighted the schools that have been pursuing him most intensely:

“I would say Alabama, Washington, and Michigan because they were in the playoffs, and of course, Tennessee and I might throw Texas A&M in there. I also have to throw Kentucky in there. There’s more, but that’s just a couple that I’ve had an eye on.”

When asked which schools made him feel like a priority, Mosley noted:

"The energy there is like no other. They are definitely up there and have been a top school for a while."

osley also emphasized his strong relationship with the Tennessee staff, particularly with coach Danny O’Rourke.

“Man, Coach [Danny] O’Rourke is my guy. He really takes time to text or call and check on me and my mom. It feels good to have that relationship with coaches where they call and check on my people and not just me.”

According to 247Sports, Jaylen Mosley is rated as a four-star recruit and stands as the 300th-ranked player nationally for the 2025 class. With 18 offers on the table, 11 from Power Five schools, his choice of college will be pivotal.

