Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s Dynamic Prep knocked off defending champ Montverde to advance to the Chipotle Nationals Quarterfinals 

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, signed for the SMU Mustangs on Sep. 18. While the small forward will join the team next season, he continues to represent Dynamic Prep at the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana.

Furthermore, Dynamic Prep defeated the defending champions Montverde on Wednesday with a 67-52 scoreline to move to the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament. The famous basketball page League Ready posted some highlights of the game as Ja'Cobe Coleman led Dynamic Prep to the victory:

"Sam Houston bound Jacobe Coleman was relentless getting downhill, helping Dynamic Prep knock off defending champ Montverde to advance to the #ChipotleNationals quarterfinal 😤," the post was captioned.

The win against Montverde marked Dynamic Prep's 11th straight victory. Three players from Dynamic Prep scored in double digits. Coleman had 12 points, five steals and six rebounds.

Jaden Toombs recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, as he averages 15 points per game. Jermaine O'Neal recorded nine points and six boards.

Another impressive performance came from Chris Nwuli who had 11 points and eight rebounds. Furthermore, it was Dynamic Prep's hustle that led them to the win. They had 21 offensive rebounds in the game and now have a 32-4 record this season.

At the Texas Region TCAL 6A Basketball League, they are unbeaten with a 4-0 record, as they sit above Big Tyme Prep Academy, Texas Alliances of Christian Athletes, R.W. Goines Stem Academy and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

For Montverde, it was a game to forget, even after Dante Allen's exceptional performance. The 6-foot-4 combo guard scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds while his teammate, Hudson Greer, had 13 points and six rebounds.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s Dynamic Prep to face Prolific Prep in the semifinals

After a fantastic win against Montverde, Dynamic Prep also took down No. 2 Link Academy with a 74-55 scoreline on Thursday. Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s team will now face No. 6 Prolific Prep on Friday as Game 9 will be telecast on ESPN 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of the match will face either Brewster Academy or State Champions and the Boozer twins' Columbus in the Championship match on Sunday. The Explorers entered the semifinals after their win against Wasatch Academy, while Brewster Academy defeated CIA Bella Vista.

Will Jermaine O'Neal Jr. be able to lead Dynamic Prep to the Chipotle National Championship?

