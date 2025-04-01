Chipotle brings back its Burrito Vault Game in time for National Burrito Day: All you need to know.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is reintroducing its popular Burrito Vault game with National Burrito Day approcahing on April 3, 2025. This interactive game gives fans the chance to unlock a bounty of prizes, including over 150,000 Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) codes and the grand prize, which is a year-long supply of free burritos.

The 2025 edition of the Burrito Vault game commenced on March 31 at 9 a.m. ET, and will continue until April 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Chipotle rewards members across the United States can enter the Vault game by visiting the Unlock Burrito Day website to win valuable rewards.

Chipotle's Burrito Vault Game

The Burrito Vault challenge is curated to test the participant's knowledge of the menu. Individuals are required to guess the exact combination of ingredients in a Chipotle burrito within a limited number of attempts. Those who are successful in doing so will get a chance to win valuable rewards.

Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle Mexican Grill stated in a press release on March 31, 2025:

"Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time,"

He added:

"Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos."

This game consists of hourly code resets, featuring new rewards with every timeframe, whic creates a sense of urgency for participants. Every hour, the first participant to unlock wins free burritos for a year, while the next 2,499 correct entries receive a BOGO entrée code. Even those who solve the puzzle after all BOGO codes have been claimed will receive 25 Reward points, ensuring that everyone walks away with something.

Additionally, Chipotle Rewards members will get extra perks on National Burrito Day. On April 3, members can take a $0 delivery fee by using the code 'DELIVER' when ordering through their website or mobile app.

How to Participate in the Burrito Vault Game

Here is a detailed guide to participating in the Burrito Vault Game:

Visit the Unlock Burrito website between March 31 and April 2, 2025.

Participants must guess the exact ingredient combination of the classic burrito. Each player gets four attempts per day to crack the combination.

The first 50,000 players who correctly unlock the vault will receive a BOGO code via text message each day.

53 lucky winners will be randomly selected to win free burritos for a year, representing the use of 53 ingredients in a burrito.

About the Brand

The burrito chain serves customizable meal options (Image via Getty)

Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells in Denver, Colorado, Chipotle Mexican Grill has grown into one of the most renowned names in the burrito industry. The brand stands by the “Food with Integrity” philosophy and emphasizes the usage of fresh ingredients to ensure quality.

Chipotle operates over 3,000 locations worldwide, serving customers who appreciate its customizable menu. In addition to its Burrito Vault game, the brand has offered a variety of promotional campaigns in the past, such as the 'Boorito' Halloween deal in October 2024. During the April 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, they rewarded in-restaurent diners who were donning hockey jerseys with exclusive BOGO deals.

This time around, individuals can participate in the Burrito Vault game to unlock rewards in celebration of National Burrito Day.

