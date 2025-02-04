Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson is California and the Class of 2026's top female basketball player. She is the youngest player to win MVP at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

On Tuesday, on her Instagram story, Robinson reposted a music video by rap sensation Drake—valued at $250 million per Celebrity Net Worth—and Grammy-nominated Canadian singer Jahron Anthony, aka PartyNextDoor.

Jerzy Robinson drops 1-word reaction to $250 million worth rapper Drake's upcoming collaboration with a Grammy-nominated Canadian singer via Instagram.

"Omggggg!" She captioned the story.

Trending

The music video titled "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" is a duo project collaboration between Drake and PartyNextDoor. It is scheduled to drop on Feb. 14.

The "God's Plan" singer is a Canadian music artist who shot to fame with his TV debut in a teenage drama series, "Degrassi: The Next Generation," and later built onto his music career with continuous successful bangers such as "For All the Dogs and "Certified Lover Boy," among others.

On the other hand, PartyNextDoor is signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label and has toured with Drake, Future and Miguel on the "Would You Like a Tour?" concert tour. The duo has released popular tracks earlier such as "Recognize," "Loyal," and "Since Way Back."

Jerzy Robinson talks about basketball and work ethic

In an interview with Swish Appeal in August, Jerzy Robinson opened up about the U17 World Cup, hard work and basketball. When asked about lifting weights since age nine, Robinson discussed the benefits she received.

"As a little kid I didn’t really understand the advantages of it," Robinson said. "My dad had me in the weight room and I was like, “Oh man, Dad.” But over time, when I was 11, 12, I started to see my body change. I think that’s when I really realized, especially playing with the boys, that I had a stronger base and foundation."

Robinson also talked about her U17 gold win and spilled some wisdom on the importance of hard work and work ethic:

"I would say it’s the biggest achievement in my career so far other than the gold medal ... Having that work, work ethic and consistency is really important as a player, maybe more important than anything else, because there’s internal motivation, external motivation that comes and goes. So, just staying in the lab and continuing to work on your craft."

Jerzy Robinson smashes career-high 2,000th point against the Louisville Royals

On Monday, the 6-foot hooper registered her career-high 2,000 points against Louisville, leading the TrailBlazers to a staggering 89–45 scoreline. The Trailblazers defeated Louisville for the second time after beating the Royals on Jan.17, which ended in an 82–41 win.

Moreover, Robinson has been named to the prestigious 2025 MaxPreps National Player of the Year watchlist. She has received offers from Arizona, USC, UCLA and Alabama, among others, but remains uncommitted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback