Jerzy Robinson shares 2-word reaction to 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes target Addison Bjorn’s Gatorade POY honor

Addison Bjorn, a four-star recruit from the 2025 class, was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Missouri. She received the prestigious honour for her outstanding performances during the season.

On March 14, 2025, Bjorn announced the news through an Instagram post (@addison_bjorn). The graphic post featured her in action alongside the bold title “Player of the Year” with the Gatorade logo.

“Thankful. 🙏 @gatorade #GatoradePOTY,” Addison Bjorn captioned her post.

The post earned a lot of engagement. Fans, teammates and fellow athletes alike congratulated her for this huge achievement. Among the commenters was Jerzy Robinson, the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2026. Robinson left a short but sweet comment to express her enthusiasm for Bjorn’s success.

"Pop itttt," she wrote.

Jerzy Robinson via Instagram

Addison Bjorn ranks 24th in her class and eighth among the small forwards. Her ability to dominate on both ends of the court has made her a versatile and dominant player.

The player recently narrowed her college choices to 15 top programs, including UConn, Stanford and Iowa. After visiting UConn on Wednesday, she is set to visit Texas on Saturday as her recruitment intensifies.

Iowa fans hope to see her play for the Hawkeyes. Bjorn has not made a choice, but one thing is sure: Her prospects ahead are bright.

Addison Bjorn breaks Park Hill South’s scoring record

Addison Bjorn continues to make history in high school basketball. On Tuesday, she was honored with the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Rising Star Award. Just days later, she achieved a major career milestone by becoming the all-time leading scorer at Park Hill South High School.

Bjorn led her team to a 59-35 victory over North Kansas City on Friday. She scored 20 points and surpassed the school's all-time scoring record with 1,454 career points on 49.0% shooting.

The 6-foot-2 point guard shared her feelings about the moment on X.

“Extremely proud of the accomplishment but could not have done it without all of my @PHS_GBasketball teammates over the last 3 seasons!! More to come for sure! @AllIowaAttack @GrindHouseBB @ryanwelty12,” she wrote.

Bjorn has been on a streak this season. She has led the undefeated (19-0) Park Hill South Panthers, averaging 21.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

