Jerzy Robinson shares 4-word reaction to Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Izela Arenas’ performance against Clemson

Five-star junior combo guard Jerzy Robinson often reacts to posts from rising collegiate stars. This time, the Sierra Canyon star reacted to Louisville Cardinals' Izela Arenas, the daughter of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas, a proven scorer in high school before she went to Louisville, had 14 points during the 78-52 win on Thursday, helping improve the Cardinals' overall record to 20-8 and its ACC record to 13-4, Meanwhile, the Tigers fell to 13-15 overall and 6-11 in the ACC.

"Twin getting to the money," Robinson wrote in her caption.

5-star Jerzy Robinson reacts to Izela Arenas' performance vs. Clemson (Source: Instagram/ jerzyrobinson)

Olivia Cochran (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Jayda Curry (15 points and 10 rebounds) each had double-double performances against Clemson. It was Cochran's second double-double in consecutive games.

As for Jerzy Robinson, On3's No. 3-ranked junior is close to a lot of college stars, with her admitting that she often talks to Sierra Canyon alumnus and current USC star JuJu Watkins. She also speaks with UConn's Paige Bueckers and UCLA's Janiah Barker.

Ontario Christian's coach and Kaleena Smith talk about Jerzy Robinson after win over Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon faced off against the Ontario Christian Lady Knights on Feb. 22 during the final pool play game in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships playoffs.

Despite Jerzy Robinson's efforts, No. 1 sophomore Kaleena Smith's squad took the win and a trip to the final.

Ontario Christian won 62-52 despite Robinson dropping 24 points on the Knights. However, most of her points came from the free-throw line as Ontario Christian smothered her with physical defense. Smith spoke with the LA Times about how satisfied she was with their defense.

“She’s really strong and we tried to stop her the best we could,” Smith told the LA Times. “I think we did a good job containing her.”

Coach Aundre Cummings also talked about their strategy of containing the often-unstoppable Robinson.

“The strategy was simply to identify where [Robinson] was at all times,” the coach said. “On offense we wanted our spacing to be such that Kaleena was as free as possible to create.”

Ontario Christian will face Etiwanda in the final on Saturday.

