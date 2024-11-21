Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins stand out as mentors for No. 1 2026 prospect Jerzy Robinson who says "It's amazing to be involved"

After her stellar performance with USA Basketball's U16 girls team, five-star shooting guard Jerzy Robinson is considered one of high school basketball's rising stars.

The Sierra Canyon guard sat down for an interview with the "Sloane Knows" YouTube channel and revealed that she has had several mentors, including Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.

Sloane asked what Jerzy Robinson felt about this rise of women's basketball, and the five-star recruit noted that she was loving it.

I love it," said Jerzy Robinson. "I think it's amazing because we've always had it, we're just kind of getting the notoriety and publicity that we've always deserved. And especially being part of it, playing high school basketball that leads into college and things like that, it's amazing to be a part of and it's it kind of, it inspires you to keep going and stay motivated and keep working so that you can be a part of it one day." (16:30-16:50)

This led the host to ask her about those who mentored her in her basketball journey.

"So, I've talked to Juju, she's definitely been in this position and she's been a great mentor," explained Robinson. "Paige, we have good conversations. Janiah Barker, who's at UCLA. She's local, so you know when we get together, we have good talks." (17:01-17:20)

She was referring to former Sierra Canyon star and current USC Trojan Juju Watkins, who spent time with the high school junior when she was still with the Trailblazers. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is from UConn and Janiah Barker just transferred to UCLA from Texas A&M.

Jerzey Robinson is the No. 3 recruit from the Class of 2026, as per 247Sports Composite. She is also the No. 1 shooting guard in her class and also the No. 1 player from California.

Jerzy Robinson says Caitlin Clark will be the face of the WNBA in 5 years

Sloane also asked Jerzy Robinson whom she expects would be the face of the WNBA in five years, and she responded that it is likely to be Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark.

"The face of the WNBA, it'll be Caitlin for sure," she said. "Angel will still be up there. Um Juju, Paige, all of them who are about to leave be out there."

Jerzy Robinson grabbed the attention of many scouts when she was named the Most Valuable Player of last year's USA 16-and-Under National Team. Who knows, one day, she may take over from Caitlin Clark as the 'face' of the WNBA.

