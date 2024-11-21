"He mastered the pullup game": 5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson reveals the NBA legend she picks over LeBron James to model her game on

Rising hoops star Jerzy Robinson has been impressive so far, and she revealed that several NBA legends inspired her game style. She sat down for an interview with the "Sloane Knows" YouTube channel and revealed what she learned from watching NBA and WNBA stars.

Trending

Host Sloane asked the five-star Sierra Canyon standout which NBA or WNBA player she would want to be like and said that it is probably Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Playing for Sierra Canyon, she goes to school with LeBron's son, Bryce James.

"Now, as I grow, well, early on, I would say it was really a lot of LeBron," she admitted. "As I get older and you kind of have to change your play style and adapt to where you're going with, USA Basketball and high school basketball, I watch a lot of Kobe coz he really has mastered the pullup game and the footwork and things like that." (4:50-5:07)

The 6-foot-0 shooting guard is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player from the Class of 2026 for women's basketball. She is also considered the No. 1 shooting guard and the No. 1 overall from California. She was named the MVP of last year's USA 16-and-Under National Team.

Jerzy Robinson also reveals WNBA star she wants to model her game after

During the "Sloane Knows" interview, Robinson also revealed which WNBA star she wants to model her game on. It is none other than Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.

"On the girl side, I like A'ja Wilson," she told Sloane. "She has a great face-up game. She kind of learned how to extend past the 3-point line, so I love watching her." (5:06-5:12)

Wilson is a prolific scorer who has had a late start this year after she elected not to play club basketball in the spring. However, she impressed many scouts with her stint with USA Basketball.

Brandon Clay, the director of scouting for women's basketball for 247Sports, describes Jerzy Robinson as a "five-star rising junior" who is a:

"Rhythm scorer who needs to see a couple of shots drop for the floodgates to open."

However, she is considered big for her position and knows how to use her size well against smaller guards. This may be why she modeled her game on A'ja Wilson, a 6-4 center who won the WNBA MVP honor thrice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback