John Calipari's Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 2-word reaction to Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson's graduation day pics

While it may not be like any high school in a traditional sense, Overtime Elite still held its graduations, with Meleek Thomas being one of those saying goodbye to the school and league. The five-star shooting guard will soon be heading to Arkansas to play under John Calipari and teaming up with fellow five-star, Darius Acuff Jr.

Other Overtime Elite stars also graduated from the school and league, including RWE's Jasper Johnson, who will be heading to Mark Pope's Kentucky in the fall. He posted a photo from his graduation on Monday, with Meleek Thomas reacting to that post.

"This hard," replied Meleek Thomas.

Meleek Thomas reacts to Jasper Johnson's IG photo dump (source: IG/ bruhjasperj)

While Thomas is a five-star prospect, ranked No. 12 overall by 247Sports Composite, Jasper Johnson is also a five-star shooting guard, ranked No. 21 overall by 247Sports Composite. Thomas played for the City Reapers in Overtime Elite, while Johnson played for RWE.

Before the two head to their respective colleges, they have the chance to team up one final time for USA Basketball, as both former OTE stars are invited to the U19 National Team in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 14. Should either Thomas or Johnson make the national team, they will be heading to Switzerland for the FIBA U19 World Cup, which will be held from June 28 to July 6.

Meleek Thomas is confident about the Arkansas Razorbacks' chances next season

Last April 1, Meleek Thomas participated in the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City. There, together with future Arkansas Razorbacks teammate Darius Acuff Jr., he spoke with members of the press during the event's media day on March 31. There, he revealed his confidence in their chances of winning a national title.

“I think we could win a national championship,” he told members of the press.

“It was amazing to watch Arkansas just go through their whole journey and see what they do offensively, defensively, because we going to be in that system next year,” Thomas added. “So just to get used to that from a visual standpoint.”

Arkansas fell to Texas Tech during the Sweet Sixteen in a 2-point overtime loss, and Thomas believes he and Acuff could improve the school's chances next season.

“We both score at a high level, both distribute the ball at a high level,” he said. “And like Darius said, there’s not too many players in the country that want to guard us. And there’s not too many players in the country that want to win at the level we want to."

The two will be joined by four-star guard Isaiah Sealy at Arkansas.

