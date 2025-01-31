John Hart and Bill Jacklin bag the prestigious NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award

The prestigious Don Shula High School Coach of the Year winners have been revealed. Brownsburg High School's John Hart and Slinger High's Bill Jacklin have clinched the distinguished award this year.

This award, named after NFL coach Don Shula, honors high school football coaches' leadership, integrity, and dedication to the sport, nominated by each NFL team from the NFC and AFC conferences.

Bill Jacklin wins from the NFC Conference

Bill Jacklin, nominated by the Indianapolis Colts, was named the NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award from the NFC Conference. Football Writer Travis Wilson shared a post on X announcing it:

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Slinger's Bill Jackslin named NFL Don Shula HS Coach of the Year. Jacklin joins Bruce Larson of Somersat as the only state coaches to receive the award. Jacklin will receive $10,000 & a trip to Super Bowl & Pro Bowl, Slinger HS gets $15,000," read the post.

In a press release on Wednesday, Jacklin expressed his gratitude and thanked the Slinger Football Family for his achievement.

"I am deeply honored to accept the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award," he said. "This achievement is not mine alone — it represents the dedication, passion, and hard work of every individual within our Slinger Football Family. ‘All In as One’ has been more than a motto; it’s the foundation of our success,"he added.

With this achievement, Wisconsin added another NFL Don Shula HS award after Bruce Larson in 2014.

John Hart wins the NFL Don Shula HS Award from the AFC Conference

John Hart, nominated by The Green Bay Packers, clinched the award, representing the AFC conference. Sports anchor Anthony Calhoun posted about it:

Expand Tweet

" Brownsburg's John Hart named #NFL Don Shula HIgh School Football Coach of the Year! Hart will represent the AFC and he also wins an all-expenses paid trip to #SuperBowlLIX in New Orleans. Je told me he is humbled by this incredible honor.

In his 40-season career, Hart led Brownsburg High to win their first-ever state title in December 2024 after 40 years, and coached the high school to a record of 82-19 since 2015. Moreover, he is the first head coach in Indiana to win state championships at three different high schools.

In December last year, he also won the 2024 Colts Coach of the Year.

In the press release, he thanked the Brownsburg community for their support.

"I am thankful, humbled and honored to have been nominated by the Colts for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year,” Hart said. “I will be forever grateful to Brownsburg High School and the Brownsburg community for trusting, believing and supporting my staff as well as the past and present football players.”

Both awardees willand will receive $15,000 in addition to the $10,000 awarded to their respective high school programs and will attend the Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback