Josh Pate singles out "one of the biggest things to happen" to Michigan Wolverines' 2025 recruiting class which urges him to purchase their stocks

College football analyst Josh Pate is hopeful about Michigan’s trajectory following a landmark recruiting win in the 2025 cycle. The Wolverines secured a major coup by flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, which Pate believes could be transformative for the program’s future.

In a recent episode of Josh Pate's 'College Football Show,' Pate stated:

"Michigan's surging. I would buy a lot of Michigan (stock) right now. I am very much operating on the assumption that them flipping Bryce Underwood from LSU is one of the biggest things to happen to this program in the history of the program."

Pate compared this moment to a pivotal turning point that could be featured in a future documentary if Michigan embarks on another dominant run akin to its 2021-23 success.

"If you think about the impact this could have on that program ... We have seen time and time again what getting a generational player ... at the quarterback position into your program means."

While cautioning against overusing the term “generational,” he stressed that if Underwood lives up to that potential, his addition could alter Michigan’s competitive outlook for years to come.

"Now, we've got to find out if he's a generational player. I want to be very careful there. That word should almost never be used. If he is one, and Michigan just did that, think about how they could talk about that down the road."

Underwood’s flip marked a significant shift in momentum for the Wolverines, who had endured a season that initially seemed stagnant. They followed up by securing key victories over Ohio State and Alabama, finishing with the country's sixth-ranked recruiting class.

Michigan extends offer to 2027 four-star DL Montana Toilolo amid strong recruiting push

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and his staff dedicated significant time on the West Coast during January’s evaluation period. This led to an offer for highly touted 2027 defensive lineman Montana Toilolo.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout, already a four-star prospect per Rivals, has drawn interest from top programs, including Michigan, Auburn and Miami.

Toilolo credits his rapid development to his experienced teammates and coaching staff.

“I think the teachings of my older teammates — my seniors, juniors, also my coaches — I feel like they played a big role in helping me develop as a player, helping to get these college coaches to come out and watch me and my teammates play,” Toilolo said, as per On3.

During one-on-one drills, Toilolo noticed Michigan’s staff observing him closely. Shortly after, he received the offer.

“I was shocked, I was happy, I was excited because it was a top school,” Toilolo said. “They’re a big school. It’s a good top pick as a school that I’d consider one of my top schools right now, so I’m just glad and grateful that they offered me.”

As a sophomore, Toilolo tallied 15 total tackles, including five for loss, and recorded one sack while playing for a powerhouse program.

