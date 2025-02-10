Kevin Wilkins shares emotional farewell message to Sherrone Moore and Co. following Michigan departure

Kevin Wilkins, the Michigan outside linebackers assistant, is heading to the NFL. He's joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as an assistant linebackers coach under Liam Cohen.

Wilkins shared a heartfelt farewell on social media, thanking coach Sherrone Moore and athletic director Warde Manuel for the opportunity. On Sunday, he tweeted:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the great people and incredible student athletes at Michigan. I can’t thank @Coach_SMoore and Warde Manuel enough for the opportunity this past season.

“It was one of the most special seasons of my career and I will miss everyone at Michigan very much! I’m excited for the next chapter, but I will be a Michigan fan for life! #GoBlue”

Wilkins played a key role in Michigan’s dominant defense, working with outside linebackers like Josaiah Stewart, who led the team with 37 pressures and nine sacks.

His coaching journey began with Don “Wink” Martindale in 2015 as a Baltimore Ravens intern, eventually rising to defensive assistant in 2021. Martindale, who pushed for Wilkins’ move to Michigan, considered him his "right hand."

Now, Kevin Wilkins takes the next step in his career, bringing his defensive expertise to Jacksonville.

Kevin Wilkins brings NFL experience from his time with the Giants and the Ravens

Kevin Wilkins, Michigan’s defensive analyst in 2024, is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as their assistant LB coach for the 2025 season. Wilkins brings NFL experience from his time with the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens, where he worked under former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

During Wilkins’s tenure, Michigan’s defense ranked 10th nationally in total defense. The Wolverines allowed just 90.7 rushing yards per game (fifth in the nation) and recorded 36 sacks, the third-most in the Big Ten.

Josaiah Stewart finished second in the conference with 8.5 sacks, while defensive tackle Mason Graham earned Consensus All-American and All-Big Ten First-Team honors. Defensive back Will Johnson was named an All-American and a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection.

Wilkins joins a Jaguars coaching staff led by coach Liam Coen, which boasts 174 combined seasons of NFL coaching experience.

