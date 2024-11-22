Julian Lewis' father pens a heartfelt message for Deion Sanders & co. after his son commits to Colorado

Julian Lewis' commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday has sent shockwaves through the high school and collegiate football communities. Soon after his verbal pledge on the "Pat McAfee Show," T. Carlton Lewis, Julian's father, tweeted a heartfelt message of thanks to the Colorado Buffaloes football staff, alongside an image of him with his son:

"From the bottom of my heart I want to thank every member of the @CUBuffsFootball staff. Your integrity, cohesiveness and communication are 2nd to none in the nation. We are blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of the Colorado Buff family!"

Julian Lewis ended days of speculation after decommitting from USC on Sunday and reclassifying from the 2026 class to the Class of 2025. The race was down to Colorado and Georgia, with Deion Sanders' program coming out on top.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete," Lewis said, via ESPN. "Colorado wasn't recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be."

Lewis took two visits to Boulder, Colorado. His first visit was in June and the second in September. Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and Indiana were also in the running, with Georgia being the other favorite aside from Colorado.

Julian Lewis releases statement on Colorado commitment

Sanders is pinning his hopes on Julian Lewis, who will headline the Buffaloes' Class of 2025 commits. He is a four-star recruit and the No. 36 prospect for his class, as well as the No. 7 quarterback, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

He released a statement following his Pat McAfee Show appearance.

“It’s a huge opportunity! What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied. I’ve had a chance to get to know him and believe that he can further develop me into the player and person that I want to be.

"Coach Shurmur has been an NFL offensive coordinator and head coach, so he understands exactly what’s needed at the next level. Coach Prime is going to play the best player, whether it’s a freshman or a walk-on.” [H/T On3]

Current Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to enter the NFL draft next year, leaving the QB1 spot open. This creates a big opportunity for Julian Lewis to shine next year. His commitment could also attract other big names to the school for an opportunity to team up.

