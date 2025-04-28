Julian Lewis' outgoing persona during Colorado Buffaloes' debut impresses football fans: "A completely different side of this kid"

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis on Monday released a vlog showing the locker room activities in the moments leading up to the Buffs’ annual spring game. The video, which he posted on YouTube, shows Lewis in a more outgoing mood than he normally lets on in the media.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Many fans couldn't help but notice this, and they shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

A fan, Kamduncan2472, wrote:

“Man this video showed me a completely different side of this kid…I love it.”

Another fan, IsmokeHiphopLive, commented:

“I'm going to promote your channel and tell all the Buffalo supporters to come on down to town and subscribe to your channel. Thank you for coming to Boulder and exciting us again.”

Ad

Lewis got more support from another fan, Rioclayton8347, who wrote:

“Our National Championship Quarterback take your time enjoy the process.”

Another fan, Donjuan6940, commented:

“work on your 7 on 7s with your receivers rbs and te off-season to build chemistry.”

Tangelahouston696 also wrote:

“Love this video. Was able to see your personality. Not as quiet as I thought…lol.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Bagchasermitch wrote:

“I can't wait to see JuJu play he got so much aura potential greatness.”

Fan reactions to Julian Lewis' spring game behind the scenes

Julian Lewis made his Colorado debut at the program’s Black and Gold spring game on Apr. 19. The game was a climax to the team's spring practice and was also a special milestone for Lewis. The five-star quarterback out of Carrollton, Georgia, has been practicing with the Buffs since the Alamo Bowl practices.

Ad

Following his successful recruitment by Colorado, Julian Lewis has been touted as the successor to Shedeur Sanders’ quarterback role. Therefore, it followed logic that after his senior high school season, he would understudy Sanders as he took the last snaps of his college career.

Julian Lewis’ high school career recapped

Julian Lewis had an amazing high school career which he will be hoping to replicate at Boulder. He was an immediate starter for the Carrollton Trojans. He had a memorable debut that saw him throw for 288 yards and five touchdowns as Carrollton beat Gadsden City 69-7.

Ad

He finished the season with 4,118 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, leading a previously unranked Carrollton to an undefeated regular season record. He threw for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns in his sophomore season, reclassifying to the 2025 class by Jan. 2024.

However, Lewis is bound to face competition for the starting spot at Colorado with Kaidon Salter also in the race. Coach Prime will have the whole summer to decide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place