"Just the beginning Mija": Laura Govan beams with pride as daughter Hamiley Arenas receives freshman All-American honor

Laura Govan, former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and the American TV personality, has shown her support for all her kids through her social media. Govan is usually seen posting about her kids' highlights and achievements.

Ad

This time, Govan shared a heartwarming post on Sunday for her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, as she concluded her freshman year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks and received the freshman All-American honor. Govan also thanked her coach Jena Laolagi in the caption:

''SO PROUD OF YOU ~ THE LATE WORK OUTS THE 2 ADAYS THE CHALLENGES YHE DOUBLE TRIPLE TEAMS 585 points and missed 3 season games … NOT BAD KIDDIO. As A FRESHMAN … #MylittleHooper Thank You Coach @coachjena55 Gor Allowing n Pushing @hamileyarenas0 To the Best she can Be. So Many More Years to Come. Just The Beginning Mija … #GymRat 👏🏽🙌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽 For The Love BasketBall," the post was captioned by Govan.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hamiley Arenas was the silver lining for Notre Dame in an otherwise underwhelming season. The Sherman Oaks finished the season with a 12-16 overall and a 0-10 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball.

However, Arenas played 25 matches in her first season and averaged a double-double throughout. She scored 23.3 points, grabbed 10.5 rebounds, dished out 3.1 assists, stole the ball 2.8 times and had 0.9 blocks per contest.

Furthermore, her father, Gilbert Arenas, was present for her first game of her high school season, where she recorded a double-double. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard shared some highlights on his Instagram page on Nov. 21, last year:

Ad

Ad

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut 🔥🔥 #nortedameGirl," he captioned the post.

The 2002-03 NBA Most Improved Player also shared a post last month ,after Hamiley Arenas made it to the Scouting Report second-team All-State:

"🗣️Lets Go @hamileyarenas0 Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 Freshman Stomping with the big DOGS #Allstate," Gilbert Arenas captioned his post.

Ad

Laura Govan's reaction to Hamiley Arenas being an All-State Nominee

Laura Govan is her kids' No. 1 fan. She quote-tweeted a post by Cal-Hi Sports that published a list of players who were nominated for all-state teams:

"Congratulations Hamiley Arenas on being an All-State Nominee! Keep shining," she posted.

Laura Govan's reaction to Hamiley Arenas being an All-State Nominee (Image: X/Laura Govan)

Hamiley Arenas also leads the school in total points (583), assists (78), rebounds (262) and steals (69).

She will now enter her sophomore year and will be hoping to play college basketball after her school, like her elder sister, Izela Arenas, who plays for the Louisville Cardinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More