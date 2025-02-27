"Just like his daddy": NBA veteran Nate Robinson showers praise on Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas following his latest high school performance

NBA veteran Nate Robinson didn't hold back in his praise for former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas. In reaction to a game video clip, he described Alijah as one of his favorite high school players to watch right now. He re-shared the clip on his story with the following caption.

"One of my fave high school athletes to watch big fan @alijah0arenas x doing it just like his daddy @no.chill.gil."

Nate Robinson showers praise on Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas following his latest high school performance. (Image via Instagram @naterobinson)

The clip, which was originally shared by Home Team Hoops, captured Arenas' performance in Chatsworth's first-round playoff game against Fairfax. In the video, he is seen dunking on opponents, sinking threes, finishing up plays with buckets, dribbling through opponents, and even making crucial steals.

The playoff game, which took place on February 19, ended in a 62-51 victory for the Chatsworth Chancellors, with Arenas delivering 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. The Chancellors have gone on to win their next game after that playoff matchup, defeating Palisades High School 77-47 on Monday to improve their record to 22-7 this season.

Five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas has been very crucial to the Chancellor's performance this season, averaging 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He'll once again be leading Chatsworth in their next game against Westchester on Friday.

Chatsworth vs. Westchester: Former NBA star sons Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza set for showdown at 2025 CIF LA City Championship Final

After defeating Palisades High School in the semi-final, Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors will now proceed to face Westchester, who are led by former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza, in the final. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Heading into this game, Chatsworth, who currently has a 22-7 record, is on a 10-game winning streak. The Westchester Comets, on the other hand, have a 21-9 record and are currently on a 14-game winning streak.

Both Arenas and Ariza are major difference-makers for their respective teams, and it will be interesting who can claim victory on the big day.

