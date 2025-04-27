"Just wait for this YT vid": South Carolina Gamecocks-bound Eli Ellis shares a picture with $1,000,000,000 worth of internet star

Four-star South Carolina Gamecocks signee Eli Ellis made an interesting announcement on his Instagram page on Friday, hinting at a possible collaboration with YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as Mr. Beast.

The 6-foot shooting guard shared a post featuring a series of images, including one where he's seen alongside the $1 billion worth ( per CNW) YouTube star and business mogul.

The post in question was a six-photo carousel featuring selfies with MrBeast and other notable YouTube personalities and streamers. The post also included two videos, one showcasing Ellis sinking a clean jump shot and another capturing him retrieving a Feastables chocolate bar, MrBeast's own snack brand, from a vending machine.

Eli captioned the post with the following:

"Thank you to @mrbeast and @overtime for this INSANE experience!!! Just wait for this yt vid to drop… 🔥🔥"

The post didn't specifically state the details of Ellis' collaboration with the YouTube stars, but it suggests a possible feature in an upcoming MrBeast video or challenge.

Mr Beast has accrued hundreds of millions of YouTube subscribers across his multiple YouTube channels. He was the second individual to reach the 100 million subscriber mark.

Eli Ellis, who just wrapped up his high school basketball journey, is also, to an extent, a social media sensation himself. He's amassed over 1.3 million followers and over 75 million likes on TikTok, where he regularly creates content around and beyond basketball.

Beyond social media, Eli Ellis is also an incredible talent on the court. In his just-concluded season, he led YNG Dreamerz to the OTE title, averaging 32.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

South Carolina Gamecocks signee Eli Ellis signed NIL deal with Under Armour

On March 27, Eli Ellis also announced another major collaboration, a NIL deal with popular sportswear brand Under Armour. Ellis shared the news on in Instagram page with the caption:

"Excited to join the UA family. Ready to get to work!!!"

Speaking on his partnership with Under Armour in the post, Ellis wrote the following:

"I've been working my whole life just to get to this point, and UA has always been about that same mindset."

Eli Ellis is now heading to South Carolina after completing his high school basketball journey. He will be joining the Gamecocks alongside Ezequias Walker, Hayden Assemian, and Grant Polk, who have also committed to South Carolina.

