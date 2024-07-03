Kalen DeBoer continues making bold strides in the recruitment process as 4-Star TE Kaleb Edwards commits to Alabama

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama's head football coach, is making significant waves in the 2025 recruiting cycle and has secured a commitment from four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards. Edwards, rated as the No. 140 overall player and the No. 6 tight end by On3, chose Alabama over Auburn, Oregon and Texas.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Edwards visited Tuscaloosa with his family from June 17 to 19 and soon envisioned himself playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound prospect expressed his enthusiasm:

"I am excited to get that feeling of being part of the family and the culture. I like everything about that place."

He highlighted the balance Alabama maintains between hard work and enjoyment:

"At any program, you have to work hard, and I think they instill that in you. But they also know that at the end of the day, it’s still a sport, it’s a game, and you want to have fun with it. I think they know that when players are having fun, they’re playing better."

Before DeBoer and his assistants moved to Tuscaloosa, Kaleb Edwards visited Washington twice and was impressed by the coaching staff and culture. This familiarity played a crucial role in his recruitment. Edwards praised DeBoer's player development skills:

"His knowledge of football and how good he is at developing players is impressive. He’s won everywhere he’s been, so that’s super intriguing to me."

Tight ends coach Bryan Ellis also significantly influenced Edwards' decision. Edwards said he appreciates Ellis' extensive football knowledge and their growing connection:

"We have a great relationship. He’s a lot like coach DeBoer. He knows so much about football and has a background as an OC, so he knows more than just the little details that apply to a tight end."

Kaleb Edwards said his commitment to Alabama was attributable to his attendance at the A-Day game on April 13, which was pivotal in his decision-making.

Kaleb Edwards commits to Alabama, boosting 2025 recruiting class

Kaleb Edwards' commitment has enhanced Alabama's 2025 recruiting class. Ranked as the No. 119 overall player, No. 6 tight end nationally and No. 10 player in California by 247 Sports, Edwards is also listed as the No. 159 overall player and No. 8 tight end in the composite rankings. He will participate in the 2025 All-America Bowl in San Antonio.

This commitment marks Alabama’s second top-10 recruit from California in a week, following Dijon Lee. The Tide now boasts three top-10 and four top-15 players from California in 2025, tying Texas A&M for the most top recruits from the state.

Kaleb Edwards enjoyed a successful season in his junior year at Oak Ridge, with 44 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns. Athletics is also his forte, and he excels in basketball and baseball as well.

His 6-foot-6, 225-pound stature offers a high potential of creating mismatches with the smaller defenders. With Edwards' commitment, Alabama now has 21 commits and ranks No. 2 in the 2025 recruiting class, just over five months before the Early Signing Period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback