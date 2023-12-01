“Someone is gonna die” - Horrifying KO leads to fans pointing out serious health concerns for slap fighting participants

Dana White's slap fighting promotion Power Slap has once again had its safety questioned after another contestant suffered a horrific KO.

The UFC president purchased the Power Slap League (PSL) in November 2022. Since it's inception, slap fighting has been highly criticised by both fans and fighters, with many labeling the sport as barbaric as well as expressing serious concerns over fighter safety.

Most recently, slap competitor Miles Jackson suffered a nasty KO at the hands of Brian Ellis. The resulting slap left him unconscious for a number of minutes but was made worse when his head hit the podium whilst he was falling to the mat.

Sharing the clip on social media, a fan captioned the post:

"I bet this stuff because I bet anything I can find an edge over bookies - but there is no way it should be sanctioned. Someone is gonna die doing this slap stuff. My f*cking god."

A majority of fans have shared the same sentiment about the dangers of the sport, with many concerned about the safety of those involved. One fan wrote:

"This is the 2nd clip I've seen recently where a KO'd slapper is smacking his head on the table. What are they doing"

Another fan added:

"What is the purpose of the table?"

Many comments carried a similar theme, with users saying things like:

"Is it immoral to bet over 1.5 slap deaths in 2024?"

"Imagine the cause of death on your grave being this."

Dana White plays down Deontay Wilder's interest in slap fighting

Boxing star Deontay Wilder recently expressed an interest in a move to Power Slap after attending the promotion's fifth event at the UFC Apex in October.

Wilder was cageside for the show and took to social media to update fans about his experience. 'The Bronze Bomber' stated that it was a different feeling experiecing it live and added that he may be interested in competing in slap fighting in the future. He wrote:

"Live and in person yo this is different and I think I got a career in it😈 #BombZquad #TilThisDay #HardHitters"

Following the event, Dana White was asked by the press about Wilder's comments. The UFC president shrugged off the boxer's interest and admitted they wouldn't be able to pay him:

"We ain't got that kind of money. We're doing alright but we're not doing that alright...I think it is inevitable we will get celebrities doing it though, yeah."

Catch Dana White's comments here (2:30):