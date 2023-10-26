"We ain't got that kind of money" - Dana White reacts to Deontay Wilder showing interest in Power Slap

Dana White has given his reaction after boxing heavyweight star Deontay Wilder expressed an interest in competing in Power Slap.

Power Slap recently concluded it's fifth event at the UFC Apex on October 25. According to the UFC CEO, the promotion has continued to grow from strength to strength.

Power Slap events have also regularly been attended by celebrity guests and fighters. This week, Deontay Wilder joined that list when he sat cageside at Power Slap 5.

'The Bronze Bomber' then took to Instagram during the show, admitting that he'd be open to joining the slap promotion. He shared:

"Live and in person yo this is different and I think I got a career in it😈 #BombZquad #TilThisDay #HardHitters"

Following the event, Dana White answered questions from the media and was asked about Deontay Wilder's interest in slap fighting.

The UFC CEO laughed off the suggestion and stated that while the promotion is 'doing alright', they certainly can't afford to pay Wilder. He said:

"We ain't got that kind of money. We're doing alright but we're not doing that alright...I think it is enevitable we will get celebrities doing it though, yeah."

Catch White's comments here (2:30):

Dana White gives reaction to Islam Makhachev's KO victory over Alexander Volkanovski

Dana White was left seriously impressed by Islam Makhachev following his stunning victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 last weekend.

Makhachev faced Volkanovski in a rematch of their epic UFC 284 contest after the Australian stepped in on 10 days' notice following an injury to Charles Oliveira.

Fans had been expecting another closely fought contest between the pair, but Islam Makhachev read a different script and stunned the world when he stopped Volkanovski with a first-round head kick and follow-up punches.

Following the event, Dana White gave his reaction to the main-event result, comparing Makhachev's finish to MMA vet Mirko Cro Cop's highlight reel of finishes:

“Spectacular! I mean, listen! Cro Cop-esque head kick. Islam talked a lot about coming in and revenging and setting the record straight on how everybody felt about the last fight. It wasn’t one of those situations where you say Alexander [Volkanovski] came in on short notice and gassed out or anything. He went in there and finished him! Impressive win by him.”

Catch White's comments here:

