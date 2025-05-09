Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to be inducted into Texas High School Football Hall of Fame alongside Robert Griffin III and others

Three-time Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes receives an honorary gesture from his high school, unlocking another achievement to treasure. He will be inducted into the Class of 2025 Texas High School Hall of Fame, along with eight other inductees.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football shared this announcement on their Instagram handle.

"2025 Texas High School Hall of Fame: Patrick Mahomes. We will be spotlighting the entire 2025 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame members from now until the ceremony on May 10. Today, we honor White House's Patrick Mahomes," read the caption.

Mahomes' mother - Randi Martin - expressed her happiness via an Instagram story, captioning it with: "Proud of you, son @patrickmahomes."

The ceremony will be held on Saturday at a private event in Waco, Texas. The Kansas Chiefs star's presence is not confirmed.

In addition to Patrick Mahomes, the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes eight other inductees, including players from 1969 and before.

The list includes Robert Griffin III, John C. Norman, Brad Goebel, Pat Thomas, and Gary Keithley. Media's David Smoak receives the Dave Campbell Contributor of the Game. Curtis Barbay and Jeff Traylor will receive the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Coach title.

From a 3-star recruit to Super Bowl winner: Patrick Mahomes' football journey

Patrick Mahomes is one of the terrific quarterbacks in NFL history. He has won three Super Bowl titles and is a two-time league MVP. He also registered an impressive high school record.

Junior year: 3,839 passing yards and 48 touchdowns

Senior year: 4,619 passing yards, 50 touchdowns; 948 rushing yards, 12 rushing scores

His senior year performance propelled Whitehouse High to a 12-1 record in 2013, for which he won the MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year award.

However, recruiters missed out on his talent at Whitehouse High School. Mahomes played basketball and baseball but didn't fully commit to football until his junior year. By the time he had invested entirely in football, recruiters had already moved on and set their sights on other quarterbacks. Moreover, the Chiefs star received just three college offers: Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Rice Owls.

Patrick Mahomes's high school beginnings from a three-star recruit to his rise as one of the most celebrated NFL players is a testament to his legacy and a source of inspiration to high school football players.

