Titans GM Mike Borgonzi draws parallels between Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has compared his new starting QB Cameron Ward to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. While discussing Ward on the popular 'Rich Eisen Show', Borgonzi, who was with the Chiefs when the franchise drafted Mahomes, outlined how there were parallels between the two players.

"Some of the characteristics I saw when we scouted Patrick, I kind of mentioned some other interviews, just the arm talent obviously stands out with Cam, some of the natural instincts and poise in the pocket that he has, and his ability to create outside the pocket and... we were really impressed with just the person, not only his football intellect, but his leadership ability and everything." (01:39)

The comments are extremely high praise for Ward, who was consistently projected as the top QB and player available in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this April. He is an accurate QB who has a major arm and is also able to create plays out of the pocket as well.

For the Miami Hurricanes last season, Ward had 4,313 passing yards, 43 total touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

What was the draft process like for Mike Borgonzi?

On the same media appearance with Eisen, Borgonzi detailed how the draft process this year was slightly different than the one he was part in Kansas City.

"The process was a little different than when I was in Kansas City, because we were trying to keep it quiet. You know, the interest that we had in Patrick. We're at, I think we were at pick 27, we ended up moving up to 10. So we did bring Patrick in for a visit, on a 30 visit. But really, we didn't want to have a lot of people at the Pro Day. We didn't do a private workout with them, to really, kind of keep it secret that, you know, that we actually we're going to move up for them..." (00:20)

The situation described by Borgonzi was not one that he, nor the Titans front office, needed to deal with in the 2025 NFL Draft. Due to their terrible campaign in 2024, the Titans held the No. 1 overall pick in the selection process, something that basically allowed them to take whichever player they saw was the best fit for their team and not worry about needing to move up or down to select that player.

