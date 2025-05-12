Keelon Russell and Chris Henry Jr. react to Oregon signee Dakorien Moore's extravagant senior prom photos with GF

The Class of 2025 wrapped up their high school careers, ending with the senior prom, and have moved on to play at the collegiate level. Dan Lanning's top signee, DaKorien Moore, celebrated his senior prom with his girlfriend Juviee with pomp and show, serving extravagance.

The duo was clad in white monotonous attire, looking no less than, posing for a wedding photoshoot. On Monday, Moore dropped his prom photodump with his fans.

"𝓘𝓯 • 𝓷𝓸𝓽 • 𝓾𝓼 • 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓷 • 𝔀𝓱𝓸?" Moore captioned the post.

Alabama's Keelon Russell and the Buckeyes' Chris Henry Jr. reacted to Moore's luxurious Prom send-off.

"Boa got married frl," Russell wrote.

"🤍," Chris Henry Jr. wrote.

Fans expressed their excitement and poured their love with fire emojis.

"Perfect," stated a fan.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥💯🥇,"commented another fan.

"OMGGGG!!!! Yall won." elated a fan.

Meanwhile, one user remarked on the prom to a wedding.

"Meet yall at the wedding maybe ????," wrote a user.

Moore, a Duncanville High product, is ranked first among wide receivers in the Class of 2026 and second in Texas. Nationally, he is ranked fifth. Moore finished his high school career with 1,303 yards, 93.1 yards per game and 20.0 yards per completion, winning the 6A Division I State Championship in 2022.

In July 2024, he signed with the Ducks, turning down offers from Texas, LSU and Ohio State. On April 9, at an early spring practice in Eugene, Moore displayed his merit, living up to his hype. His teammate, quarterback Austin Novosad, complimented his skills.

His athletic prowess has grabbed eyeballs, with ESPN's Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert comparing him to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Insider reveals hype surrounding DaKorien Moore

On Monday, Duck Territory's Matt Prehm talked about the hype surrounding the 5-foot-11 signee, calling him an ultimate playmaker, dissecting Moore's skills as an offensive or defensive prospect.

"Ultimate playmaker, every single peer player, whether it's a defensive prospect or a fellow offensive guy, skill guy, has just gushed about his playmaking ability," Prehm said. "Coaches have said, like, hey, it's all about just can he pick up the playbook? Can he process things quick enough?"

Moore is expected to make his debut by midseason, according to Billy Tucker. Oregon has yet to issue its depth chart. It'll be intriguing to see if Moore can make an impact on the Ducks' competitive roster.

