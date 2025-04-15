"Keep working hard": Former NBA Champ Trevor Ariza's mom Lolita Ariza shares warm reaction as grandson Tajh Ariza showcases his Japanese roots 

Tajh Ariza represented Japan at the Nike Hoop Summit, which was held on Saturday. He was on the Team World roster. On Tuesday, Lolita Ariza, the mother of Trevor Ariza, reacted to the five-star prospect's post about the event.

Ariza shared a post with four pictures. The first image is a black-and-white picture of him wearing a Nike Hoop Submit jacket in the dressing room. A shirt with his name is also displayed behind him. The next photo describes the Japanese word kaizen (continuous improvement).

The picture's text read: "Small, consistent changes made every day lead to massive transformation over time."

The following photos show his No. 7 jersey and a moment from the game. Ariza also wrote a caption in Japanese. The caption roughly translates to "power of bonds" or "power of connections."

"絆の力 🌐🇯🇵," Ariza captioned the post.

Tajh Ariza is the son of Lana Allen with Trevor Ariza, who played 18 seasons in the NBA. The young prospect's Japanese heritage comes from his mother.

Lolita Ariza left a comment in the post, appreciating her grandson for his efforts:

"Proud of you Tajh, keep working hard, grandson. You’re doing a great job!"

Lolita Ariza via Instagram

At the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, Ariza grabbed one rebound along with two assists, two steals and one block. Team World lost in overtime to Team USA, 124-114.

Tajh Ariza earns LA City Player of the Year

Tajh Ariza was named LA City Player of the Year on March 26. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged over 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

According to On3, the Westchester Senior player is ranked No. 8 in the class of 2026. Among the small forwards, he is ranked third. Ariza also earned All-CIF SoCal first-team and CIF LA City Co-Player of the Year honors.

Thanks to his performance, Ariza has 14 college offers, including USC, UCLA and Kentucky. According to On3's prediction, there is a 56.4% chance for USC despite his father’s UCLA ties. Ariza has one more year of high school basketball to showcase his potential.

