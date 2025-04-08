WATCH: Kiyan Anthony, Tajh Ariza and Tounde Yessoufou get into action as they prepare for the Nike Hoops Summit 2025

With the Nike Hoops Summit 2025 is set for April 12, five-star prospects Kiyan Anthony, Tah Ariza, Tounde Yessoufou and other players representing Team World are gearing up for the event.

In an Instagram video posted on the Nike Hoops Summit page on Monday, fans got a glimpse of the players in action as they trained for the big game:

In the video, the team's coach, Marshall Cho of South Korea, was seen addressing the players ahead of their training session. His speech was followed by highlights of the players in action, passing, shooting and putting in work on the court. The coach said:

"Look around you guys, we are at coach case center on the world headquarters. At Nike Campus, right. We got a lot of work to do ahead of us. But again, if you like at all the people that are standing behind you, like all the people on the side who made this possible, like we are here to lift you up."

The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual international basketball All-Star game that brings together the highest-rated U19 hoopers around the world. The event features a showdown between a 12-player Team USA and a Team World squad, which is composed of talented basketball prospects from various countries around the world.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony will be representing Puerto Rico, with his father being half Puerto Rican and both his mother's parents having Puerto Rican heritage. Tajh Ariza and Tounde Yessoufou, meanwhile, will represent Japan and the Benin Republic, respectively.

Other players on the Team World include Ikenna Alozie representing Nigeria, Dash Daniels representing Australia, Bogoljub Markovic representing Serbia, Omer Mayer representing Israel, Jaion Pitt representing Canada and Eric Reibe representing Germany, among others.

On the other end are AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and Cayden Boozer, among others, representing Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit 2025. The game is scheduled to take place at Moda Center in Portland Oregon.

Lara Somfai, Olivia Vukosa and Team World Girls Begin Training at Nike HQ for the Nike Hoops Summit 2025

Like the Boys team, the Girls Team World has also arrived at Nike World Headquarters, gearing up for the Nike Hoops Summit 2025.

In one of the posts shared on the Nike Hoops Summit 2025 page, the players were seen in action, training under the guidance of head coach Carly Clarke of Canada.

The girl's Team World includes Lara Somfai, who will be representing Australia; Olivia Vukosa, representing Croatia; Sarah Cisse, representing France; Bella Hines, representing Mexico and Deniya Prawl, representing Canada, among others.

They will be facing No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and Grace Knox, among others, on the USA Team.

