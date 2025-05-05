Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson shows positive signs for Mark Pope as he impresses in front of Allen Iverson at the 2025 Iverson Classic

The Iverson Classic took place in Hampton, Virginia, last Saturday and Jasper Johnson gave many a preview of what he could do for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats next season.

Ad

The four-star shooting guard played for Team Honor during the annual high school All-Star game and even though his team lost, he still impressed many with his performance.

The Kentucky signee who played for Overtime Elite last season had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Team Honor, which lost the game to Team Loyalty, 164-151.

Johnson showed that he doesn't just score, but also acts as a playmaker, dazzling many with a few no-look assists. He also showcased his dunking and 3-point shooting abilities.

Ad

Trending

This is Jasper Johnson's fourth straight high school All-Star game. He played in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1, the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12 and the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

Much like the previous high school showcase games, NBA scouts were present and reported on how well each of the players did.

The four-star shooting guard also met up with NBA legend Allen Iverson before the big game, and then impressed the former Philadelphia 76er with his performance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his final game as a high schooler now done, Jasper Johnson is expected to head to Kentucky in the summer for some summer workouts and acclimate himself with Mark Pope's system. Once there, the shooting guard is expected to compete for major minutes for the Wildcats, even though he is only a freshman.

Jasper Johnson had a big role in getting Jayden Quaintance to transfer to Kentucky

Jasper Johnson was big for Mark Pope on the recruiting front as well, as the four-star recruit was instrumental in bringing in his Team Thad Adidas 3SSB teammate Jayden Quaintance to Kentucky.

Ad

Quaintance had admitted that Johnson played a big role in his decision to transfer from Arizona State via the transfer portal.

“My guy, Jasper Johnson, he was a big part of kind of helping me lean toward Kentucky," said Jayden Quaintance in an interview with KSR.

“He’s been talking about how much he loves the environment and situation and the fans and the coaching and just how he thought I’d be able to fit well into the system that they have going on here and the team that they’re trying to build," he added.

The two played together for Team Thad in Spring 2023, though Quaintance later joined Team Loaded in the summer. He then reclassified to the Class of 2024, while Johnson stayed in the Class of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More