Kevin Durant Oak Hill Academy tenure: How did 4x NBA scoring champion fare at HS basketball powerhouse?

Kevin Durant, a name synonymous with basketball excellence, has left an indelible mark on the sport. He is one of the greatest players in NBA history, had a remarkable high school career that laid the foundation for his future success.

His journey to becoming a 4x NBA scoring champion began at the high school basketball powerhouse, Oak Hill Academy.

Kevin Durant: A Look Back at His Award-Winning High School Career

Durant attended three high schools during his basketball career. He started at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, where he played for two years. He then transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, for his junior year.

Oak Hill Academy is known as a basketball powerhouse, and Durant’s performance there was nothing short of phenomenal. During his time at Oak Hill, Durant led the team to a 32-1 record and a No. 1 ranking in the USA Today poll.

After his successful year at Oak Hill, Kevin Durant transferred to Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Maryland, for his senior year. He continued to impress on the court, eventually being named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He averaged 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game.

Durant’s high school career was marked by rapid growth, both in his skills and his physical stature. He grew seven inches during high school, reaching a height of 6’9" by the time he graduated.

Exploring Kevin Durant's High School Awards

Kevin Durant received several prestigious awards during his high school career, reflecting his exceptional talent and performance on the court. Here are some of the notable ones:

#1. First Team All-American by USA Today and Parade Magazine: Durant was named a First Team All-American by both USA Today and Parade Magazine after his senior season at Montrose Christian School.

#2. Oscar Robertson Award: At the end of his senior season, Durant received the Oscar Robertson award, which is given annually to the outstanding men’s college basketball player by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

3. Adolph F. Rupp Awards: Durant also won the Adolph F. Rupp Awards, making him the first freshman to win both honors.

#4. Consensus National Player of the Year: Durant was named the Consensus National Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman to earn National Player of the Year honors.

#5. Consensus first-team All-American: Durant was named a consensus first-team All-American, becoming just the third freshman in NCAA history to earn that honor.

Kevin Durant’s tenure at Oak Hill Academy was a significant stepping stone in his illustrious basketball career. His journey from a high school basketball player to a 4x NBA scoring champion is a testament to his talent, hard work, and determination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback