How good was Kevin Durant in NCAA basketball? We take a look at his college stats, career and highlights

Kevin Durant is recognized as one of the greatest scorers and players in NBA history, and if the 2007 draft were to be picked again, he would undoubtedly be the first pick. A two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time MVP, his professional career has been iconic. But what was his road to the league?

After playing for the National Christian Academy, Oak Hill Academy and Montrose Christian School, Durant was considered one of the best high school prospects in the United States. He chose to play at the University of Texas but played only one season for Rick Barnes, in 2006-07, before declaring for the NBA draft.

Here's a look at Durant's college run.

Kevin Durant's college career, stats and highlights

In his only collegiate season, Durant showed the type of scorer he could become as a professional. He averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as he started every game to lead the Longhorns to a 25-10 record, including a 12-4 mark in the Big 12. Durant's efficiency showed up, too, as he put up a 47/40/81 shooting split.

His game high in scoring was 37 points, which he reached in four different games, including an 37-point, 23-rebound performance against Texas Tech and a 37-point, 10-rebound, six-block effort against traditional powerhouse Kansas.

Durant's skills in college were similar to how they are today, as the lengthy perimeter scorer had brilliant dribbling skills and a superior ability to score. He had 20 double-doubles and seven games with at least four blocks.

Here's a brief list of Durant's awards at Texas, according to NCAA.com:

2007 Big 12 scoring champion: 28.9 ppg

2007 Big 12 Player of the Year

2007 consensus First Team All-American

2007 National Freshman of the Year

2007 consensus National Player of the Year (first freshman in NCAA history to win any of the major National Player of the Year awards)

Durant proved he was a unique scorer in college, and his athleticism for a 6-foot-9 player was impressive.

There was a massive debate about who would be the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft, and the Portland Trail Blazers chose Ohio State's athletic center, Greg Oden. But while Durant's career soared, Oden's was derailed by knee injuries. He missed four full seasons and played just 23 and 21 games in two others. The most games he ever played was 61, in 2008-09.

Durant has said Oden should not be viewed as a bust, because the injuries cost the big man any chance at mining his vast potential.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets' superstar has established himself as one of the greatest players ever. Durant has 11 All-Star selections, nine All-NBA nods and four scoring titles, and he was named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Barnes, now the coach at Tennessee, often praised KD while at Texas:

"He's an excellent shooter, an excellent passer, somebody who makes the players around him better... He'll put on 25-30 pounds in the next few years and just kill guys inside. With his perimeter skills, plus that added size, the sky is the limit for him. But he's just a kid right now.""

Named the Rookie of the Year in 2007-08, Durant made an immediate impact with the Seattle SuperSonics, averaging 20.3 ppg with 43% field-goal efficiency in 80 appearances during the regular season as a 19-year-old. Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are the only teenagers to ever average at least 20 points in the NBA.

His highest-scoring game as a rookie was a 42-point night against the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the regular season.

In the conversation as the greatest player in the world today, Durant's one year of college basketball showed he had the potential to be a star in the NBA, and he probably exceeded expectations.

