IMG Academy is considered one of the nation's premier high school football institutions. The 2025 NFL draft has thrown the spotlight once again on the Florida institution, boasting the most NFL draft picks over the last 10 years with 21 selections. IMG are followed by other Florida institutions: St. Thomas Aquinas at 16, American Heritage at 12 and Bishop Gorman at 10.

Ad

On Tuesday, MaxPreps posted the list on Instagram.

"IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas headline high schools with most NFL draft selections over last decade," the caption said.

Ad

Trending

Fans hailed IMG Academy and Florida as the nation's football powerhouse.

"Florida having 5 schools on this list kills all that TX, CA talk," a fan wrote.

"That's just South FLA getting represented," another fan commented.

"And someone says Florida isn't the best state for football smh," one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Florida runs the football world man," a fan posted

Ad

"Waiting for that talent conversation. Put some respect on Florida," another fan wrote.

"Florida>," one fan commented.

Football fans react as Florida's IMG stands out as the high school with the most NFL draft picks in last 10 years via Instagram.

The list contains schools from other states as well: Allen (Texas), Cass Tec (Miami), DeMatha (Maryland), Desoto (Texas), Good Counsel (Maryland), Northwestern (Florida) and Long Beach Poly (California).

Ad

In 2022, IMG's Daniel Faalele and Evan Neal were first-round draft picks, followed by Nolan Smith and D.J. Turner in 2023. Last year, J.C. Latham, J.J. McCarthy and Xavier Thomas were selected in the first round. This year marked IMG's continued streak of NFL draft picks for six consecutive years.

The 2025 top two picks are products of IMG Academy

Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft, and Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter (second pick) are both products of IMG Academy. In addition, the Philadelphia Eagles' 31st pick, Jihaad Cambell, is also an IMG alumnus.

Ad

But not just football, IMG boasts an an array of celebrated NBA stars such as Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Mark Williams and Jett Howard, among others.

IMG Academy is located in Brandon, Florida. In the 2024-25 season, it holds an overall record of 7-2.

Also Read: "Proud to have been a small part of your journey": HS football powerhouse IMG Academy hails Cam Ward on his overall No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More