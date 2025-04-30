Kim Mulkey’s 5-star signee Bella Hines' dad shares heartfelt birthday wishes to LSU assistant coach Seimone Augustus

After an enthralling performance at the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit and the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, Bella Hines transferred to Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers to kick-start her college basketball career, joining Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage, among others.

Hines maintains a good rapport with her LSU coaches and calls the Tigers' roster a "winning program." On Wednesday, Hines' father, Josh Hines, greeted LSU assistant coach Seimone Augustus on his birthday.

Hines posted a photo on his Instagram story showing her daughter with Augustus and another LSU assistant coach, Gary Redus. They are clad in LSU-themed outfits. Bella Hines reposted the Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to the 🐐," Hines wrote.

Augustus is an alumnus of the Tigers, who would later go back to nurture rising athletes of her alma mater. She joined LSU's bench as an assistant coach last year. She is a former WNBA player, who played for the Minnesota Lynx and LA Sparks. In 2021, she announced her retirement and began a new chapter as an assistant for the Sparks.

When Hines committed to LSU, she credited Mulkey for her decision:

"I chose to play at LSU and for Coach Mulkey because I wanted to be a part of a winning program and I know with Coach Mulkey I can do that," Hines said per LSU Sports on Nov. 13. "A big part of why I wanted to play for coach Mulkey is because she cares more about me as a person and my education than just a basketball player."

Bella Hines reveals reason on signing with Jordan Brand

Bella Hines created history as the first high school athlete to sign a deal with sports apparel brand, Jordan. Her decision came from her inspirational figure, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who idolized Michael Jordan.

"Kobe was always my inspiration, and he looked up to Michael Jordan. Choosing Jordan felt natural for me," Hines said per Forbes on Nov. 15.

This multi-year deal carries significant monetary value and provides Hines with additional benefits, including a monthly supply of Jordan gear and access to exclusive merchandise.

Moreover, Hines scored over 3,000 career points at Eldorado High and is ranked No. 11 as a point guard in the class of 2025. Nationally, she holds the 30th rank.

